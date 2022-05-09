Search for human remains found near retired police officer’s home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after a wellness check led to the discovery of nearly 20 dead dogs. After more than two decades on the job, Portsmouth City Health Department animal control officer Wendy Payton has seen her share of unpleasant scenes, but she says nothing compares with what she saw inside a home Thursday.

