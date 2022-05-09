ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Search for human remains found near retired police officer’s home

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Additional details were released today in the discovery of human remains found in rural Ross County. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 8

lovona harris
4d ago

imagine that FOUND IN COPS PROPERTY... MAYBE THEY SHOULD SEARCH THAT PROPERTY EXTENSIVELY MAYBE IT OTHER MISSING PEOPLE THERE...I SHOULD BE SHOCKED BUT I'M NOT

Reply(2)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Chillicothe, OH
Crime & Safety
Ross County, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Ross County, OH
City
Ross, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Chillicothe, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for alleged arsonist in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office, with firefighters, responded to the 4000 block of route 138 near Greenfield on a possible structure fire. According to initial reports from dispatchers, a domestic dispute turned into a possible arson situation after a woman allegedly set her boyfriend’s belongings on fire in a garage near his residence.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Chillicothe Police seize large quantity of fentanyl

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Police Department says SWAT members took a large quantity of the synthetic opioid fentanyl off the streets. According to the police department, the Chillicothe Special Response Team executed a drug raid at 278 E. 4th Street in the city. Officials say nearly 1.16 ounces...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#Rescue Team#Police#The Sheriff S Office
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Suspected drug traffickers busted in Athens Co.

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — On Thursday, agents with the Southeastern Major Crimes Task Force executed an arrest, following what the Athens County Sheriff’s Office callsed a lengthy drug trafficking investigation. According to Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith, agents with the task force arrested Crystal and William Goins after...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jury finds Dayton man guilty of shooting, killing former girlfriend’s ex-husband in front of victim’s children￼￼

∫DAYTON, Ohio — A federal jury recently convicted a Dayton man of traveling interstate to murder the former husband of his then-girlfriend after cyberstalking the victim. Sterling H. Roberts, 38, of Dayton, was found guilty of shooting and killing the victim in August 2017. As a previously convicted felon, Roberts was prohibited from possessing the firearm he used in furtherance of the crime of violence.
DAYTON, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

Off-Duty Accident Causes Area Deputy Sheriff's Death

Law Enforcmene officials in Nicholas County are in morning as a Sheriff’s deputy died Tuesday in an off-duty accident, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. Deputy Travis Lawson is listed as the victim for the Tuesday accident. Here is the post. "Today we are devastated with...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to ATV accident in Pike Co.

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Rescue personnel responded to the area of Bell Hollow Road in Pike County. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported that an ATV rider had wrecked in the densely wooded area, and was needing assistance. Dispatchers said the individual was possibly suffering from a broken...
PIKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Jackson City Schools closed Friday due to a manhunt in the city

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio — A large-scale search operation was underway in the city of Jackson Friday morning. Here’s what we know. Officers with the Jackson Police Department attempted to pull over a vehicle shortly after 3:30 a.m. this morning. Reports say the driver then fled from the vehicle on foot in the area of Apple Village Apartments.
JACKSON, OH
WSAZ

Woman arrested after nearly 20 dead dogs found inside home

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A woman is facing dozens of animal cruelty charges after a wellness check led to the discovery of nearly 20 dead dogs. After more than two decades on the job, Portsmouth City Health Department animal control officer Wendy Payton has seen her share of unpleasant scenes, but she says nothing compares with what she saw inside a home Thursday.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Missing woman last seen in Wheeling area found

(WTRF) — Sergeant Brian E. Collins of the West Virginia State Police Moundsville detachment reports that a woman reported missing since April has been found. Kandy Glasgow, 31, has been located and is safe, say officials. West Virginia State Police looking for missing woman; Last seen in Wheeling area.
WHEELING, WV
SCDNReports

Ohio Bicyclist Hit by School Bus

Ohio Bicyclist Hit by School BusSCDN Photo Archive. A man in Ohio was transported to the hospital after being hit by a school bus that was attempting to pass him while he rode on a bicycle.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Human remains found in Ross County belong to 28-year-old woman

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The human remains of a 28-year-old woman who went missing in February were found at a Ross County campsite. After hunters discovered human remains in an abandoned, suspicious campsite in the 1200 block of Chester Hill Road, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified them as belonging to Lindsey Schobelock, according […]
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WVNS

Carnival worker found dead on site in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to information released by Beckley P.D. Deputy Chief Dave Allard, a worker at a carnival in town was found dead on the carnival site. A 51 year old male was found unresponsive inside of a residential camper on Wednesday May 11. The cause of death was ruled an overdose; suspected […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy