ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Vicky White dies, escaped Alabama inmate in custody after manhunt ends in Indiana

By Nexstar Media Wire, Alix Martichoux, Addy Bink, Seth Austin
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vi8oc_0fYGFTPm00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. ( WEHT / WHNT ) – The manhunt has ended for an escaped Alabama inmate and wanted corrections officer, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White, 38, and Vicky White, 56, in a vehicle in Evansville, Indiana, said Alabama officials. Casey was driving and Vicky was a passenger, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. (While the two have the same last name, they are not related.)

Casey White was in custody and Vicky White was initially taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

The Alabama sheriff did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries, but Indiana authorities told Nexstar’s WHNT she suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Vicky White died at an Evansville hospital Monday night, WHNT has learned . Her autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Indiana Sheriff: Vicky White shot herself, Casey White in custody

They were caught more than 200 miles from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442PLC_0fYGFTPm00
(Photos: Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. When she did not answer her phone or return in the afternoon, authorities realized the pair had gone missing.

Authorities eventually learned that the evaluation was never scheduled and said it was just a charade to allow her to sneak the inmate out of the jail without suspicion. The discovery triggered a nationwide manhunt.

Casey White was awaiting trial in a capital murder case and Vicky White was assistant director of corrections for Lauderdale County.

Alabama jail escape: Here is what we know

“You just don’t know people sometimes,” Singleton said Monday. “You think you do and you really don’t know who they are.”

An emergency status conference is set for Casey White on Tuesday at the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

After the escape, police say they found the police cruiser used by Vicky White abandoned in an area near the detention center. An SUV purchased by Vicky White was later impounded in rural Tennessee.

Earlier in the day Monday, surveillance images were released of a man matching the description of Casey White, including a large tattoo on his right forearm, from a car wash in Evansville. U.S. Marshals said investigators were notified Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 was discovered at the car wash.

The time stamp on the video appears to show May 3 as the date. No female is seen in the surveillance pictures provided by authorities, included below.

The car wash manager told WHNT that a woman who looked like Vicky White was also there, and that they abandoned one vehicle and got into another.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EuBhq_0fYGFTPm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YIwAd_0fYGFTPm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JUGpP_0fYGFTPm00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VxGlR_0fYGFTPm00

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, investigators determined the vehicle was used by Vicky White and Casey White.

Federal investigators believe they had been planning the escape for at least several months.

If you or someone you know is thinking of harming themselves, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free support at 1-800-273-8255. Starting on July 16, 2022, U.S. residents can also be connected to the Lifeline by dialing 988. For more about risk factors and warning signs, visit the organization’s official website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama man linked to 1988 killing of 6th grader through DNA

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) – Prosecutors say a 74-year-old Alabama man was linked to the 1988 killing of an 11-year-old girl in Massachusetts through DNA evidence. Marvin C. McClendon Jr. was held without bail after a not guilty plea to a murder charge in connection with the death of Melissa Ann Tremblay was entered on his […]
LAWRENCE, MA
UPI News

Escaped inmate Casey White returned to Alabama state prison

May 11 (UPI) -- Recaptured fugitive Casey White returned to an Alabama prison on Wednesday after he spent 11 days on the lam with a former county jail official who authorities believe aided his escape. Casey White, 38, was escorted from Indiana, after he and 56-year-old former corrections officer Vicky...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lauderdale County, AL
City
Florence, AL
State
Kansas State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Kansas, AL
City
Evansville, IN
State
Tennessee State
City
Florence, IN
State
Indiana State
Lauderdale County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Evansville, IN
Crime & Safety
recordpatriot.com

'From crisis to death': Probing teen's last, desperate hours

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — “Y’all here to protect me,” the youth asked the officers, beseechingly. “Right?”. The 17-year-old’s foster father, unable to deal with a teen who seemed to be in the throes of schizophrenia, had called Wichita police. When they arrived, Cedric “C.J.” Lofton refused to leave the porch and go with them; he was obstinate but afraid, meek but frantic.
WICHITA, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police investigating kidnapping

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Around 11:40 a.m. Saturday morning, law enforcement responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1300 block of N. 78th St. When officers arrived, they were alerted that a juvenile was in the back seat. The vehicle and suspect information was broadcasted city-wide. Around 12:15 p.m., the vehicle was found and safely […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
ABC 33/40 News

Police seek information on missing couple last known to be in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moulton Police Department has asked for the public's help with gathering information on two people who were reported missing and are believed to be in Birmingham. The police department said the family of 43-year-old Steven Tommy Cook and his girlfriend Kimberly White haven't been...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhunt#Jailer#Law Enforcement#Weht#Whnt#Nexstar#Indiana Sheriff
kchi.com

Hall’s Capture By US Marshals

Jennifer Anne Hall’s arrest on the Livingston County warrant for alleged 1st Degree Murder was handled by the U.S. Marshals Service. The Marshals became involved once she was formally charged and provided assistance to the case investigators as her current whereabouts were unknown. Early this week, deputies and task force officers had tracked her to a motel in Overland Park near I-435 and Metcalf. The Overland Park Police Department secured a search warrant for the motel room and she was taken into custody there a short time later without incident.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHBS

Mountain Home, Arkansas 14-year-old girl missing

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — A 14-year-old girl out of Mountain Home, Arkansas is missing, according to Arkansas State Police. Sara Gilpin was last seen around 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12, in Mountain Home. She is white and has long brown hair. She was wearing a gray shirt, black pants and Converse shoes at the time.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy