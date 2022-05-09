Top 20 sophomores to watch in 2022 Florida high school softball playoffs

With the 2022 Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) softball playoffs starting this week, we’re taking a look at the top players to watch, class by class.

From Bella Ruggiero to Leila Ammon, there are several talented sophomores competing in the FHSAA softball playoffs.

Here’s an inside look at the Top 20 sophomores:

---

TOP 20 SOPHOMORES IN FLORIDA SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

1. Bella Ruggiero, INF (Oxbridge Academy)

Ruggiero had a team-best .610 batting average in 21 games played during the regular season for the Thunderwolves.

2. Taylor Low, Catcher (Trinity Christian Academy- Deltona)

Low had a .697 on-base percentage in 17 games played during the regular season for the Lady Warriors.

3. Jalyn Sharkey, INF (East Lake)

Sharkey drove in a team-high 40 runs during the regular season for the Lady Eagles. East Lake will travel to Venice in the regional quarterfinals on Thursday night.

4. Sophia Kardatzke, P/3B (University Christian)

Kardatzke recorded 203 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched this season for the Christians.

5. Lexi Perez, INF (Orlando Christian Prep)

Perez finished second in the state among sophomores hitting 10 home runs this season for the Lady Warriors.

6. Shelby McKenzie, INF (Pace)

McKenzie recorded a .588 on-base percentage during the regular season for the Lady Patriots.

7. Kaia Cortes, P/1B (Berkeley Prep)

Cortes recorded a team-best .963 fielding percentage this season for the Lady Buccaneers.

8. Jayden Heavener, Pitcher (Pace)

Heavener had a 0.70 earned run average in 100 innings pitched for the Lady Patriots this season.

9. Shannon Kendall, UTIL (Seffner Christian)

Kendall hit .371 this season for the Crusaders and drove in 29 runs during the regular season. Seffner Christian will travel to Bradenton Christian in the regional quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

10. Addison Futch, C/3B (Osceola)

Futch finished second in the state among sophomores driving in 41 runs during the regular season.

11. Katelynn Oxey, Pitcher (Bartow)

Oxey was sensational in the pitching circle during the regular season for the Lady Jackets recording a state-best 286 strikeouts.

12. Jasmine Francik, Pitcher (Melbourne)

Francik recorded 196 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched this season for the Bulldogs.

13. Ella Dodge, Pitcher (Lakewood Ranch)

In 24 pitching appearances this season for the Lady Mustangs; Dodge had a .170 opponents’ batting average.

14. Elana Roush, UTIL (East Bay)

Roush struck out 261 batters in 140 2/3 innings during the regular season for the Lady Indians.

15. Zoe Calvez, UTIL (West Orange)

Calvez recorded a .449 on-base percentage in 24 games played for the Lady Warriors.

16. Kayla Christensen, UTIL (East Lake)

Christensen scored 32 runs in 26 games played for the Lady Eagles. East Lake will travel to Venice in the regional quarterfinals on Thursday night.

17. Josie Driggers, P/OF (Madison County)

Driggers scored 33 runs and recorded a .414 batting average during the regular season for the Cowgirls’

18. Riley Waters, Outfielder (Creekside)

Waters recorded a .385 on-base percentage in 24 games played during the regular season for the Lady Knights.

19. Caiden Oliva, INF (Ponte Vedra)

Oliva recorded a .511 on-base percentage in 25 games played during the regular season for the Sharks.

20. Leila Ammon, RHP/OF (Gulf Breeze)

Ammon recorded a .176 opponent’s batting average in 19 appearances this season for the Dolphins.