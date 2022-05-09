ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

How will the Boston Celtics adjust ahead of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks?

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics might not be facing an elimination game in their Game 4 contest with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, but for all intents and purposes, it may as well be one given the Celtics would need to win three games in a row against the Bucks and superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

How will Boston adjust to Milwaukee’s physical defense? What unexpected tactics can they pull out of their bag in order to keep the series on an even keel as the East semis head back to TD Garden for Game 5? Can the Celtics find a spark out of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum that was simply not there in Game 3?

The host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast Brian Robb and guest Souichi Terada of MassLive dove into these questions in the most recent episode of that podcast ahead of the Monday night contest.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what the dup thinks is coming down the pike in terms of adjustments for the Celtics in this critical game.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

NESN

What Jaylen Brown Told Celtics In Locker Room After Game 4 Win

It took one hell of an effort, but the Celtics got the job done Monday night. After a frustrating loss Saturday at Fiserv Forum, Boston bounced back with a Game 4 victory over the reigning NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks. The second-seeded Celtics trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter, but a late rally pushed the visitors to a series-tying victory.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid believes he's in lose-lose situation after Game 5 loss to Heat

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers find themselves in a very tough spot after they were blown out by the Miami Heat in Game 5 on Tuesday by a score of 120-85. It was just a very flat, embarrassing effort from the jump, and it showed as Miami just jumped them from the get-go. Joel Embiid was a big factor in Philadelphia’s wins in Games 3 and 4 of this series. The Sixers were hoping that his presence would be a big factor in Game 5 on the road, but it just wasn’t there as he labored through scoring 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting with five rebounds and he was a minus-29 in 33 minutes. It just wasn’t there for him.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Celtics vs. Bucks live stream: Watch pivotal Game 5 in Boston

We've got a best-of-three series on our hands, folks. The Celtics and Bucks are tied at 2-2 in their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup after Boston mounted a fourth-quarter comeback to win Game 4 in Milwaukee on Monday. Al Horford played hero for the Celtics with a playoff career-high 30 points, while Jayson Tatum hit several clutch shots down the stretch to help seal the victory.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Giannis had nothing but praise for Horford after Game 4 confrontation

The Boston Celtics have Giannis Antetokounmpo in part to thank for Al Horford's career night Monday in Milwaukee. Early in the second half of Game 4 of Boston's Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo dunked over Horford and stared down the 35-year-old veteran, picking up a technical foul for taunting.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Horford: Giannis' staredown 'didn't sit well with me'

You won't like Al Horford when he's angry. Giannis Antetokounmpo learned that the hard way in what was a wild Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. It all started when the two-time MVP threw down a dunk and stared down Horford early in the third quarter. Antetokounmpo...
MILWAUKEE, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jrue Holiday saved the Bucks in Game 5 with 2 unbelievable clutch defensive plays on Marcus Smart

Entering the Bucks and Celtics’ pivotal Game 5 matchup, most wouldn’t have blamed you if you rode with Boston. After the Celtics (-4.5 favorites entering Wednesday evening) stormed back to tie the series in Milwaukee, it seemed like the defending champs were out of gas. Without Khris Middleton, the Bucks seemed destined to sink.
MILWAUKEE, WI
