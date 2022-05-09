How will the Boston Celtics adjust ahead of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks?

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics might not be facing an elimination game in their Game 4 contest with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night, but for all intents and purposes, it may as well be one given the Celtics would need to win three games in a row against the Bucks and superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

How will Boston adjust to Milwaukee’s physical defense? What unexpected tactics can they pull out of their bag in order to keep the series on an even keel as the East semis head back to TD Garden for Game 5? Can the Celtics find a spark out of All-Star forward Jayson Tatum that was simply not there in Game 3?

The host of the CLNS Media “Winning Plays” podcast Brian Robb and guest Souichi Terada of MassLive dove into these questions in the most recent episode of that podcast ahead of the Monday night contest.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what the dup thinks is coming down the pike in terms of adjustments for the Celtics in this critical game.

