Five candidates are running in the Republican primary for governor of Georgia on May 24, 2022. Two candidates—incumbent Brian Kemp and David Perdue—have led the field in fundraising and media coverage. A candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to advance to the general election. If no candidate wins the majority, a runoff election will take place on June 21 between the top two vote-getters.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO