ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Preparing Your Finances For A Possible Recession

By John Popham
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsA1P_0fYGCX7j00
Photo: Getty Images

As the old saying goes, what goes up must also come down .

How to Money hosts Matt and Joel don’t want to alarm anyone, that's not the point of their financial guidance podcast. But as they point out in their “Prepping for a Looming Recession” episode, fortune favors the prepared.

“As friend of the show and former guest Morgan Housel recently tweeted , ‘We're definitely heading toward a recession. The only thing that's uncertain is the timing, location, duration, magnitude, and policy response,’” Joel said laughing. “We think folks should always treat their finances in a way that assumes a recession could happen.”

So, what is a recession? A recession is when the economy stops growing and declines for two consecutive quarters, or six straight months. As Matt points out, this makes it incredibly difficult to predict recessions and most often recessions are identified after they happen.

In the meantime, Matt and Joel advise you to start securing your position at work, monetize hobbies if possible, and cut back on small spending.

“Make sure you are indispensable,” Joel said. “If you aren’t sure where you stand with your boss check in and see if there is any disconnect between the two of you.”

Every decision matters, and money saved can help in times of economic or financial stress. To hear the full conversation about financial recession planning or to hear Matt and Joel discuss other financial topics, check out How to Money on the iHeart Radio app or wherever you get your podcasts.

If you want to be sure you’re listening to the podcasts everyone else is checking out, iHeartRadio has you covered. Every Monday, iHeartRadio releases a chart showing the most popular podcasts of the week. Stay up to date on what’s trending by checking out the chart here . There’s even a chart just for radio podcasts featuring all your favorite iHeartRadio personalities like Bobby Bones , Elvis Duran , Steve Harvey and dozens of others.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Duran
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Steve Harvey
FingerLakes1.com

May payment dates for Social Security, SSI, and SSDI

The Social Security Administration will be sending out another round of checks soon. May will mark the fifth round this year. What is the difference between education credit and tuition and fee deduction?. Social Security and SSDI payment schedule. The Social Security Administration (SSA) runs programs that millions depend on....
PERSONAL FINANCE
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
FOXBusiness

Erasing student loan debt could disproportionately benefit wealthy Americans

President Biden has revived the possibility of erasing some student loan debt for millions of Americans, a policy that could disproportionately benefit wealthy Americans. Biden, who is facing mounting pressure from progressives as well as declining approval ratings, floated the possibility last week of eliminating $10,000 in debt per borrower, likely through executive action.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
The Independent

More people ‘could turn to cash to manage squeezed finances’

Just over half of regular cash users say it helps them to keep track of their spending, according to Which?Some 54% of people surveyed for the consumer group regularly use cash, mostly alongside other payment methods.Of those who regularly use cash, 52% said it helps them track their spending.More than a third (34%) of people whose annual income was lower than £20,000 found cash, on its own or alongside other payment methods, easiest to budget with, as did a quarter (24%) of people earning between £40,001 and £60,000.Many household bills increased in April, squeezing household budgets tighter.As people try to...
PERSONAL FINANCE
purewow.com

The New Rules of Homebuying in 2022

If you’re thinking about buying a house, you’re undoubtedly feeling the squeeze. Houses are barely posted to Zillow before they’re in contract, often well above asking price. You don’t have time to even review the listing, let alone tour the place, and it’s gone. Meanwhile, mortgage rates keep ratcheting up, meaning more of your monthly payment goes to the bank instead of your square footage. It’s enough pressure to make your eyes twitch like Luisa Madrigal’s, but there’s hope, as long as you have the right help. We spoke to real estate agents, pored over sales data and surveys, and gleaned insights from the pros at Realtor.com to uncover the new rules of homebuying in 2022, so you can collect those keys without getting in over your head.
REAL ESTATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

153K+
Followers
16K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy