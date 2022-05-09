TRAFFIC ALERT: Westport road paving project to close some streets near train station

A road paving project in Westport will close Riverside Avenue near the Westport train station this week.

Riverside Avenue between Charles Street and Railroad Place will be closed. The area will be closed Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials say there are detours in place.

The Department of Public Works says people can drop off both eastbound and westbound railway passengers on either side of the train station platforms by entering through Ferry Lane on the south side of the station.

Westbound passengers should be dropped off at the north side of the station.

Officials say westbound railway passengers must take Ferry Lane past the eastbound platform, before going under the railroad bridge, and heading to the railroad place drop-off.

Westbound passengers can also be dropped off in Lot #1 and walk up the staircase to the westbound platform.

Traffic control personnel will also be on hand to guide commuters.