Arrested Brooklyn street vendor: ‘I have bills to pay. I don’t have any other option.’

Maria Falcon has had her mobile food vendor license since 2009, and is the subject of a video currently going viral on social media . In it, she is being taken away in handcuffs by the NYPD with her fruit cart for selling fruit in an MTA station on April 29.

“I have rent to pay, I have bills to pay, I have a family to take care of, I have 3 daughters that I am supporting ,” said Falcon. “I don’t have any other option but to work.”

Falcon has been trying to get a permit to sell on the street for decades, but due to the cap placed on the number of permits that can be distributed, it has been a challenge.

She was arrested, searched, and held for two hours before being issued a summons. Police told News 12 that she had a previous summons issued on April 5, and has ignored multiple warnings.

Mayor Adams addressed this in a press conference Monday, stating the officers were doing their job and that the city has health standards for a reason. Falcon is set to appear in court on May 19 for unlicensed vending.



