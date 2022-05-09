ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrested Brooklyn street vendor: ‘I have bills to pay. I don’t have any other option.’

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Maria Falcon has had her mobile food vendor license since 2009, and is the subject of a video currently going viral on social media . In it, she is being taken away in handcuffs by the NYPD with her fruit cart for selling fruit in an MTA station on April 29.

“I have rent to pay, I have bills to pay, I have a family to take care of, I have 3 daughters that I am supporting ,” said Falcon. “I don’t have any other option but to work.”

Falcon has been trying to get a permit to sell on the street for decades, but due to the cap placed on the number of permits that can be distributed, it has been a challenge.

She was arrested, searched, and held for two hours before being issued a summons. Police told News 12 that she had a previous summons issued on April 5, and has ignored multiple warnings.

Mayor Adams addressed this in a press conference Monday, stating the officers were doing their job and that the city has health standards for a reason. Falcon is set to appear in court on May 19 for unlicensed vending.

Aunt Minnie
2d ago

I have seen that woman and many others for years at Broadway Junction plus she isn't the only vendor their ( their are other vendor's who sell Jewelry, hats and scarfs , cupcakes and even a man sells turtles sometimes) she and many others aren't bothering anyone and just simply making a living but their are issues to worry about like subway crime and gun violence.

kk85959
2d ago

She is selling illegally Where’s she getting the fruit and is she selling in hygienic areas! She was already warned ! Another illegal activity that has been conducted and allowed too long! I am sure her kids are getting enough to eat! Free breakfast and lunch in school and food stamps!No mercy!

Banana Joe
2d ago

She was just trying to make some money to feed her daughters? that's what Notorious BIG said about selling drugs. That argument could apply to anything. Subways aren't for selling food.

