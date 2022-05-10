ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry conditions with warmup for the rest of the week

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GkhGe_0fYGC25h00

Storm Team Watch Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says "real" May weather is finally here, with dry conditions, warm temperatures and less winds.

FORECAST :

TUESDAY:  Sunny - breezy and a touch warmer, with highs around 72. Lows near 48.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and some high clouds. Highs around 75. Lows around 52.

THURSDAY:   Mostly sunny to partly cloudy - warm - highs around 77.  Some spots flirt with 80  Lows near 56.

FRIDAY:  Sun with increasing clouds late.  A touch more humid.   Highs around 71.  Lows near 60.

SATURDAY:   Mostly cloudy with passing showers.  Not a washout.   High around 72.   Lows around 62.

SUNDAY:  Mainly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs around 74. Lows around 56.

LIVE BLOG: News 12 weather updates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1utCci_0fYGC25h00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XEwzS_0fYGC25h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bF2Zd_0fYGC25h00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ETWu9_0fYGC25h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AfhlT_0fYGC25h00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiKHU_0fYGC25h00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Wind moves out Thursday, rain moves in for the weekend

Winds won’t be a worry on Thursday, but rain is on the way for the weekend. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Sam Augeri says Friday will bring clouds with a slight chance of some early showers. There will be a chance for light showers in the evening. The...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blog#Meteorologist#Storm Team Watch
KETV.com

Strong to severe storms likely Friday evening, night

There's a chance for a few more morning showers and storms Friday mainly south of the metro. Strong to severe storms are likely this evening and overnight. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

The New Normal: Biden administration warns that the US could see surge of COVID-19

News 12's Elizabeth Hashagen was joined by Dr. Sharon Nachman to talk about a possible surge of COVID-19 infections in the fall and winter. The Biden administration is warning the United States could see 100 million coronavirus infections and a potentially significant wave of deaths this fall and winter, driven by new Omicron subvariants that have shown a remarkable ability to escape immunity. Several experts agreed that a major wave this fall and winter is possible given waning immunity from vaccines and infections, loosened restrictions and the rise of variants better able to escape immune protections.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Police: Child abducted in Salem City found safe; suspect arrested

Police have arrested a woman accused of abducting a 4-year-old boy in South Jersey. Authorities say that Daishaliz Velez-Fernandez took the boy from the Harvest Point Apartments in Salem City on Monday afternoon. She was seen driving away in a black Ford Fusion. Police say that the child, identified as...
SALEM, NJ
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Cooler weather rolls in following wild storms

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Storms have moved out and quieter, cooler weather has replaced the wild weather (as seen below). Severe storm warnings had been in effect (including a tornado warning for some counties) for much of the afternoon Tuesday. Wednesday is mostly cloudy but drier air will be extant,...
CLEVELAND, OH
News 12

News 12

73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy