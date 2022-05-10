Dry conditions with warmup for the rest of the week

Storm Team Watch Meteorologist Rich Von Ohlen says "real" May weather is finally here, with dry conditions, warm temperatures and less winds.

FORECAST :

TUESDAY: Sunny - breezy and a touch warmer, with highs around 72. Lows near 48.



WEDNESDAY: Sun and some high clouds. Highs around 75. Lows around 52.



THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy - warm - highs around 77. Some spots flirt with 80 Lows near 56.



FRIDAY: Sun with increasing clouds late. A touch more humid. Highs around 71. Lows near 60.



SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with passing showers. Not a washout. High around 72. Lows around 62.



SUNDAY: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers possible. Highs around 74. Lows around 56.

