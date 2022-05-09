ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

OU football: Pittsburgh transfer quarterback Davis Beville announces commitment to Sooners

By Colton Sulley, senior sports reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Pittsburgh quarterback Davis Beville has committed to transfer to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter on Monday. Beville previously entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on March 24. The redshirt sophomore appeared in three games for the Panthers in 2021 and completed over 73...

www.oudaily.com

