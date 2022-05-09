AAPIDA Heritage Month Songs and Studying | Student Multicultural Center

Howard University’s commencement convocation on Saturday could be the last for President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, and many want his replacement to be a Black woman. The commencement ceremony will mark the end of a contentious academic year for Howard students, faculty, and Frederick, as his leadership has been criticized. The academic year saw a well-publicized protest of the school’s outdated and unsafe student housing, a strike by the university’s hospital nurses and an agreement between Howard administrators and the union that represents faculty members after a three-year fight that nearly resulted in a strike.
