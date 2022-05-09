AAPIDA Heritage Month Songs and Studying | Student Multicultural Center

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

SHUT OUT: Black and Latino Students and Students from Low-Income Backgrounds are Denied Access to AP STEM Opportunities

Despite students saying that STEM courses are their favorite subject areas and that they aspire to go to college, Black and Latino students and students from low–income backgrounds continue to be excluded from crucial learning opportunities available through AP STEM courses, according to a new report from Education Trust and Equity Opportunity Schools, Shut Out: Why Black and Latino Students are Under–Enrolled in AP STEM Courses.
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Howard University Alumni, Students Increase Calls For A Black Female President

Howard University’s commencement convocation on Saturday could be the last for President Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick, and many want his replacement to be a Black woman. The commencement ceremony will mark the end of a contentious academic year for Howard students, faculty, and Frederick, as his leadership has been criticized. The academic year saw a well-publicized protest of the school’s outdated and unsafe student housing, a strike by the university’s hospital nurses and an agreement between Howard administrators and the union that represents faculty members after a three-year fight that nearly resulted in a strike.
COLLEGES
BET

Anthony Anderson Graduates From The Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts At Howard University

Anthony Anderson has officially walked across the Howard University stage!. Earning his diploma from the illustrious HBCU on Saturday (May 7) in Washington D.C., the former Black-ish actor celebrated his collegiate accomplishment with an Instagram post to share with his 1.8 million followers that his graduation was not only a “full circle moment” but “30 years in the making.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Essence

Black And Asian Law Students Want Professor Suspended For ‘S--thole’ And ‘Ingratitude’ Remarks

Amy Wax told Tucker Carlson that, “The U.S. would be ‘better off with fewer Asians,’ and that ‘Blacks’ and Asians are resentful of Western success. Last week, the National Black Law Students Association, the North American South Asian Law Students Association, and the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association banded together in a joint campaign against University of Pennsylvania Law School professor Amy Wax.
EDUCATION
Deadline

Sundance Institute Names 20 For Humanities Sustainability Fellowship

Click here to read the full article. Some 20 nonfiction mediamakers will receive a fellowship stipend worth $60,000 in installments over the next year after being named a Humanities Sustainability Fellow by the nonprofit Sundance Institute. The year-long program is for US-based and under-resourced mediamakers. They were selected because their work and livelihood have been grossly affected by the pandemic. The direct stipends will be unrestricted supplements to their income and are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Funding for the Humanities Sustainability Fellowships has been provided by NEH through the American Rescue Plan, which is providing economic relief...
CALIFORNIA STATE

