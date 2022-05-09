AAPIDA Heritage Month Songs and Studying | Student Multicultural Center

Click here to read the full article. Some 20 nonfiction mediamakers will receive a fellowship stipend worth $60,000 in installments over the next year after being named a Humanities Sustainability Fellow by the nonprofit Sundance Institute. The year-long program is for US-based and under-resourced mediamakers. They were selected because their work and livelihood have been grossly affected by the pandemic. The direct stipends will be unrestricted supplements to their income and are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH). Funding for the Humanities Sustainability Fellowships has been provided by NEH through the American Rescue Plan, which is providing economic relief...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO