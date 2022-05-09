Colts owner to auction guitar to help mental health push

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay will auction off a favorite guitar from Kurt Cobain to help support the...

loudersound.com

Kiss legend Peter Criss to come out of retirement for one night only

Former Kiss drummer Peter Criss, who left the band in 1980 and officially retired from touring in 2017, is to return to the stage. Criss, who is 76, will appear with Australian rockers Sisters Doll during their performance at The Cutting Room in New York on May 22. The band, originally from Collie, Western Australia but now residing in Melbourne, will be in New York as part of a US tour that also takes in shows in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Nashville. Full dates below.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Keith Urban performs ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ in tribute to Naomi Judd

Keith Urban honored the late Naomi Judd during a recent concert in Manchester, England. On Tuesday, May 3, Urban shared a short video clip on Instagram capturing a touching moment during his show at the O2 Apollo earlier that day. During his concert, the 54-year-old country star performed an acoustic rendition of The Judds’ 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge,” just days after the group’s matriarch died on April 30 at age 76.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Former Danzig + D Generation Bassist Howie Pyro Has Died at 61

Howie Pyro, the bassist who co-founded glammy New York punk act D Generation and played in Danzig, died on Wednesday (May 4) at 61, Rolling Stone said. The magazine reported that D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin confirmed that Pyro, whose real name was Howard Kusten, died from COVID-19-related pneumonia. Pyro had been in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a liver transplant after battling liver disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Mickey Gilley Was a Consummate Musician Who Sparked 1980s ‘Urban Cowboy’ Craze (Appreciation)

Click here to read the full article. Looking back on the life of Mickey Gilley, who died May 7 in Branson, Mo., at the age of 86, one must consider the musician and the country music era that he helped to define. The singer-pianist was a versatile stylist, an outstanding instrumentalist and one of country music’s most prolific hitmakers. He notched his first No. 1 country single, a version of George Morgan’s “Room Full of Roses,” in 1974 on Playboy Records. Another six Gilley chart-toppers followed on the label, and 10 more singles reached the pinnacle of the country chart during...
BRANSON, MO
Rolling Stone

Joan Jett on Owning Her Bad Reputation: ‘I Always Wore It as a Badge of Honor’

Click here to read the full article. When Rolling Stone asks Joan Jett about memorable advice she’s received over the years, she cites a time when she was hanging out with Robert Plant. After mentioning the singer’s name, she pauses. “Of the Led Zeppelin gang,” she adds. “For the younger people that don’t know Robert Plant.” Jett recalls being on tour in England with the Runaways in the Seventies, when the band asked Plant how they could commemorate their trek overseas. “He said [Zeppelin] would collect hotel room keys, and you could show people where you were,” she says. “When it...
MUSIC
Variety

Pete Townshend Discusses His New Audible Original Memoir, the Who Going Back on Tour, and Why He Can Still Swing His Arm

Click here to read the full article. Who’s introspective? Pete Townshend is, in a new two-hour release from Audible that is effectively a casual audio sequel to his formal autobiography, 2012’s “Who I Am.” The part-talking, part-rocking project, “Somebody Saved Me,” which came out Friday, is an Audible Original that’s essential listening for anyone who cares about the Who, which is a demographic that has a pretty substantial overlap with people who care about rock ‘n’ roll generally. In the 27th installation of Audible’s laudable “Words + Music” series, the Who’s songwriter and guitarist goes deeper into what he calls the...
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Keith Urban Leaves London Stage To Greet Fans Face To Face

Keith Urban just played a sold-out show in London, and the confetti was flying. Keith even jumped off the stage to greet fans face to face. Urban posted several images and a video clip of the show, including a photo of himself reading a sign that one fan was holding where he got off the stage to see up close.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Guitar Songwriting Tips and Techniques

Written by Shawn Leonhardt for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. If you are looking to try your hand at songwriting, the guitar is a great instrument to start with. It allows you to play guitar chords and their progressions, which happen to be the backbone of most popular songs. In this article, we will go over some basic tips and techniques to help you write great songs on the guitar.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Matt Sorum Talks “Double-Talkin’ Jive,” and Life, Before and After, The Cult, Guns N’ Roses, and Velvet Revolver

Sitting on the couch with his parents and brothers, eating popcorn while watching The Ed Sullivan Show on a Sunday night was a regular occurrence in the Sorum household. Though, this particular episode in 1964, featuring The Beatles transformed Matt Sorum. In awe of Ringo Starr’s swagger behind the kit, the young Sorum knew he wanted to be a drummer right then and there at the age of 5.
MUSIC

