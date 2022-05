Well, CoolClevelanders: if you were out and about this weekend; I’m sure you were in for a treat. I was personally able to attend several amazing events this weekend. Friday night started with Gumbo, a monthly gathering that features a brass band to accompany the DJ’s musical selection. This month’s Gumbo was a part of the New Black Vanguard exhibit at the Cleveland Museum of Art. The introduction of the exhibit was very entertaining, and allowed for a very diverse view of the vanguard style from CMA’s perspective. The exhibit will be with us for some time, showing through September 11th.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO