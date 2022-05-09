Live at 5 (Monday, 5/9/22)

Centuries ago, Jalaluddin Rūmī penned a line that still resonates across the globe today. He is said to have written, “What you seek is seeking you.”. That’s what one soon-to-be graduate at Robeson Community College, Corina Brown, has discovered, that what you’re seeking in life may actually be closer than you may realize. Some might even say, that very thing that you are seeking, is already within you.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO