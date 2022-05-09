ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Live at 5 (Monday, 5/9/22)

By Russell Parker
 2 days ago

WBTV

Actor Malik Yoba is Livingstone College commencement speaker

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Livingstone College graduating class of 2022 will have a New York detective, astronaut and Jamaican sprinter – all in one speaker. These are among the roles played by actor, writer, director, activist and serial entrepreneur Malik Yoba, who will deliver the commencement address at Livingstone College at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
SALISBURY, NC
The Robesonian

2022 RCC grad Corina Brown pays tribute to grandmother

Centuries ago, Jalaluddin Rūmī penned a line that still resonates across the globe today. He is said to have written, “What you seek is seeking you.”. That’s what one soon-to-be graduate at Robeson Community College, Corina Brown, has discovered, that what you’re seeking in life may actually be closer than you may realize. Some might even say, that very thing that you are seeking, is already within you.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Vendors, music lined up for Affair on the Square in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — Craft and retail vendors will line the sidewalks of East Washington Street Thursday afternoon as Affair on the Square returns after a two-year hiatus. The biannual “social sidewalk festival”, sponsored by the Rockingham Downtown Corporation, will feature “exhibitors and artisans” as customers stroll down the street, according to a poster.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Scotland Hospice golf tournament blows past fundraising goal

LAURINBURG — After returning from a pandemic-induced hiatus in 2020, and a five-month postponement in 2021, the 36th edition of the Scotland Regional Hospice golf tournament nearly set a new fundraising record. On May 3 and 4, hundreds of supporters gathered at Scotch Meadows Country Club for the two-day...
LAURINBURG, NC

