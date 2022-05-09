ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officer Shoots Wife's Lover, Himself Outside Buffalo Wild Wings: Police

By Natalie Colarossi
 2 days ago
An off-duty NYPD officer reportedly followed his wife and a man she was having an affair with to a local hotel before opening fire outside of the...

oldschool94
2d ago

welp! sad as this is. I hate fir anyone to lose their life. yet! when ya cheating!!! anything can happen. it's a price to pay.. she has to live with not 1, but 2 deaths.

Layla-Lou
2d ago

I never understand why the person that gets cheated on goes after the peron their significant other cheated with, While holding none of the blame on the person that cheated, lied, manipulated the situation........ key note* No person is worth ruining your entire life or afterlife for that matter, I can guarantee the afterlife will be much harder than anything you've faced on this earth..... Judgment day will NOT discriminate and that is a million % factual.....Also for all the trolls out there If you need the source pick up a bible!

Carmelo Crespo
2d ago

Makes no sense at all. he killed the guy like it was the guys fault the wife was cheating. now his dead and wife is freed to keep doing her thing. but then againg this man must've been hurting real bad to have made such a bad decision,

