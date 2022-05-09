ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Victims identified in double-fatal Midway-area crash

kusi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Authorities Monday publicly identified a young man and a senior woman who were killed over the weekend in a collision at a Midway- area intersection. Ahmed Alrawi, 23, and 81-year-old Suad Alsamarai were backseat...

www.kusi.com

