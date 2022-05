(April 29, 2022) The Stephen Decatur and Worcester Prep boys’ lacrosse teams battled in Berlin on Monday, with the Seahawks coming out on top, 14-7. “They were pumped up and excited, of course. It’s the Worcester County championship. Most of them grew up playing together, they know each other, they’re all neighbors,” said Decatur Coach “Hoffy” Hoffman. “It’s a nice rivalry. It’s a friendly rivalry, but nobody wants to go out there and lose. It’s big bragging rights for the area.”

