URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as. 21 in the foothills and as low as 24 in the valleys expected. For.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO