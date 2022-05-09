How Microsoft Security Experts Product Looks to Tackle Cybercrime

Movies theaters, one of the hardest-hit sectors during the pandemic, are looking to bring audiences back — at the expense of streaming. Following Netflix reporting a loss of subscribers for the first time (attributed somewhat to the war in Ukraine), cinemas are taking the opportunity to entice moviegoers to get back to in-person viewing. Alan Wolk, co-founder and lead analyst at TVREV, joined Cheddar News to talk about the new strategies that could help. "We saw success with a lot of these movie theaters that had — chains like Cinépolis — that had you know recliners and food and things like that," he said. "They just need to make it a more special experience in order to get people out of the house and to sort of do hings that make it worthwhile to go to the movie theaters."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO