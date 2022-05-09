How Microsoft Security Experts Product Looks to Tackle Cybercrime
Microsoft is betting on its Security Experts product to beef up a cybersecurity industry finding itself with a personnel shortage amid a rise in cyberattack incidents. Vasu Jakkal, CVP for security, compliance, identity and management at Microsoft, joined Cheddar News to explain how the tech giant is taking action. “We are launching this new category of services because we know that while technology is super, super, critical and we have an end-to-end portfolio for that, we need humans. We need the experts who designed this along with that technology," she said.
