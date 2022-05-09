ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

MSP Airport Looks To Hire 700 New Workers

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=387iy2_0fYG84t600

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is anticipating the busiest summer travel season since the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why there’s a job fair this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at MSP Airport Terminal 1.

Airport officials say with re-openings and expanded hours, they need to fill up to 700 positions.

Companies will be hiring for restaurants, retail, airline jobs and security staff.

Most employers at the airport pay more than minimum wage, which is $15 starting July 1.

“Demand for travel has been high this year, and we are expecting a very busy summer travel season,” said Greg Mays, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sun Country Airlines. “It’s an exciting time to be in the airline industry. That’s why we’re looking to add to our MSP airport operations team where you’ll greet and check-in our guests, ensure their bags are loaded, support the airplane at take-off and landing and cater to the airplane.”

Click here for more information.

Comments / 2

jeff
2d ago

Hey….I’m sure those Afghan refugees would love to get a job there.I bet they’d work for free to pay off their rent and cell phone bills

Reply
3
Related
ZDNet

160,000 people complained. Finally, Delta Air Lines did something about it

Domenica Rohrborn contacted me a few weeks ago. I confess I don't always realize what's going on. Perhaps that's because I rely on Twitter to inform me at all times. Rohrborn, however, wanted me to focus. She explained that something was going on in the airline world, something that had been going on for a long time.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Airport Terminal#Msp#Msp Airport#Wcco#Minneapolis St#Sun Country Airlines
BGR.com

Stimulus check 2022: See if you’re eligible for $900 monthly payments

Another US city is joining the ranks of locales around the country setting aside money to offer some of its residents a regular stimulus check over an extended period of time. This time, the city is California’s Palm Springs. Its city council recently set aside a little less than a quarter of a million dollars to offer payments of $900 for up to 18 months. The recipients would include residents who identify as transgender and nonbinary.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Cadrene Heslop

Big Department Chain Down To Only 3 Stores

Over the last decade, many iconic American businesses have closed. During the pandemic, reports by USA Today said thirty firms shut down operations. The global disruption affected most industries. Some niches include retail, hospitality, dining, and real estate. Some of the closes were temporary and others permanent. The lockdowns occurred to well-established brands and businesses closely associated with surrounding communities. (source)
AVENEL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
FingerLakes1.com

$150 gas cards for thousands of Americans- Apply now

Thousands of Americans are set to receive $150 gas cards. The Chicago Moves program proposed by the mayor has been approved. Which states pay the most and least for electricity?. Chicago Moves. Chicago Moves is a program proposed by Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The program was approved by Chicago City Council...
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Truck drivers are facing another bloodbath

For his entire life, Roy Walters managed bars and restaurants: upscale Italian eateries, dive bars and even strip clubs. Then, in March 2020, the pandemic shuttered his livelihood. A truck driver buddy suggested that the newly unemployed Walters join him in the industry. So Walters drove an 18-wheeler around the...
CLEARWATER, FL
News 4 Buffalo

Woman opens emergency exit, inflates slide on plane at Buffalo Niagara International Airport

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — According to NFTA officials, a 24-year-old woman from Sacramento, Calif. was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night after what is being described as “unruly behavior.” The pilot was reportedly preparing to take off, but because of the disorderly passenger, had to return to the gate when the incident occurred.  […]
BUFFALO, NY
BoardingArea

These Airlines No Longer Require Masks Worn Aboard Their Airplanes

As the result of a federal judge ruling that the federal mask mandate for modes of public transportation in the United States was unlawful — citing that it exceeded the authority of health officials in the United States during the current 2019 Novel coronavirus pandemic — earlier today, Monday, April 18, 2022, official announcements have been issued from several airlines which inform that masks are no longer required to be worn by passengers and members of flight crews while aboard their airplanes.
LIFESTYLE
CBS DFW

Unruly air passengers face up to $37,000 fine, FAA says

Unruly air travelers in the U.S. will still face hefty fines and possible criminal charges even if one major point of contention — having to wear face masks on planes — is largely no longer an issue. The Federal Aviation Administration is making permanent its "zero-tolerance" policy against unruly passengers, the FAA said on Wednesday. "Behaving dangerously on a plane will cost you; that's a promise," Billy Nolen, the agency's acting administrator, said in a statement. The FAA's move to keep stricter rules in place comes days after most major U.S. airlines said they would no longer require passengers wear masks, rules that...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Passengers slam US airlines for encouraging mask-free passengers and ‘rewarding’ them with champagne

Passengers on some US airlines have slammed staff’s management of the end of the country’s mask mandate, with some saying crew encouraged customers to go mask-free with champagne and inflight celebrations.“Hi @Delta. Your flight attendants greeting us ‘Would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks’ is not what I paid for,” tweeted irate customer Ify Ike.“It’s not only childish but also creates an uncomfortable, and potentially hostile environment for those of us still masked. Covid is also not seasonal.”Hi @delta. Your flight attendants greeting us “would you like champagne? Let’s celebrate no more masks” is not what I paid...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy