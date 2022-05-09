MSP Airport Looks To Hire 700 New Workers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is anticipating the busiest summer travel season since the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s why there’s a job fair this Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. at MSP Airport Terminal 1.

Airport officials say with re-openings and expanded hours, they need to fill up to 700 positions.

Companies will be hiring for restaurants, retail, airline jobs and security staff.

Most employers at the airport pay more than minimum wage, which is $15 starting July 1.

“Demand for travel has been high this year, and we are expecting a very busy summer travel season,” said Greg Mays, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sun Country Airlines. “It’s an exciting time to be in the airline industry. That’s why we’re looking to add to our MSP airport operations team where you’ll greet and check-in our guests, ensure their bags are loaded, support the airplane at take-off and landing and cater to the airplane.”

