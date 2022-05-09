ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lemonade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ Lemonade, Inc. (LMND) on Monday reported a loss of $74.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.21.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.43 per share.

The company posted revenue of $44.3 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $43.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lemonade said it expects revenue in the range of $46 million to $48 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $205 million to $208 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LMND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LMND

