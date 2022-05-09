National Health Investors: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) _ National Health Investors Inc. (NHI) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, said it had funds from operations of $50.4 million, or $1.10 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $8.4 million, or 18 cents per share.

The health care real estate investment trust posted revenue of $71.3 million in the period.

National Health Investors expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $4.38 to $4.48 per share.

