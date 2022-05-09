ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD: 11-year-old charged with assault after fight sends assistant principal to hospital

By Bailey Wright
Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police say an 11-year-old boy was charged with assault and battery after a fight last week sent a Drayton Hall Middle School assistant...

WCBD Count on 2

Additional arrests made in connection to Apr. 25 fights at Charleston County school: Deputies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office on Monday made three additional arrests in connection with multiple April 25 fights at Septima P. Clark Academy. Nevaeh Middleton, 18, and Nivea Bennett, 18, were both arrested on four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Deputies responded to the school after multiple […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Man jailed after 2 killed in shooting in Williamsburg County

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed Saturday in a shooting in Williamsburg County. According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, Bennie Earl Cumbee was arrested after returning to his home in Andrews. He is charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter and third-degree domestic […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies: Parent arrested for assaulting Charleston Co. school bus driver

UPDATE: Deputies say the parent, Crystal Monet Doctor, was arrested Monday afternoon on charges of second-degree assault and battery, disturbing schools and interference with the operation of a school bus. — HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff’s deputies Friday morning were called to an altercation that happened between a bus driver and a parent. […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
#Hospital#Cpd#Assistant Principal#Mental Health Issues#Violent Crime#Wciv
WBTW News13

1-year-old left abandoned in South Carolina parking lot, officials say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a one-year-old was left abandoned in a parking lot near Ladson early Monday morning. Dorchester County deputies were dispatched to a location near Ladson Road and Dorchester Road around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Coopers Ridge Apartments. Deputies located the vehicle in […]
LADSON, SC
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

What escaped inmate Casey White said during arrest as questions remain over guard’s death: ‘I didn’t do it’

The first words from escaped Alabama inmate Casey White after his capture were “I didn’t do it” as his corrections officer lover lay dying from a gunshot wound in their car.White, a 38-year-old capital murder suspect, and Vicky White, a 56-year-old Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections, were finally captured on Monday following a 10-day multi-state manhunt after she allegedly helped break him out of jail back on 29 April.Ms White died from a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase and car crash in Evansville, Indiana.White surrendered to authorities on the scene and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: 911 call reveals Alabama correction officer blamed Casey White for police chase

Dramatic police footage captured the moment capital murder suspect Casey Cole White was apprehended in Indiana and his prison guard lover Vicky White’s body was pulled from their crashed vehicle.A 10-day nationwide manhunt for Ms White, a 56-year-old corrections officer from Alabama, and White, an inmate serving a 75-year sentence and awaiting trial for murder, ended on Monday evening with a car chase and crash in Evansville. Ms White died from what a coroner ruled to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and White was taken into custody.As he was handcuffed, White allegedly told officers to help his “wife” and...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

