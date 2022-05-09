FS KKR Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $225 million.

The Philadelphia-based company said it had net income of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and investment gains, were 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $396 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $356.5 million.

