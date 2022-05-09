Dance floor gives out during prom

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Violet Township trustees and the Pickerington Local School District are speaking out Monday about an incident that forced Pickerington North High School’s promo to move outside Saturday night. The section of the Wigwam event center where the dance floor partially caved in is still closed off by fire crews for safety […]
The Mahoning County Coroner's Office Tuesday said the 13-year-old boy who shot himself in the cafeteria of the Lowellville school district K-12 building died a few hours after he was taken to the hospital.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A school bus in Ohio took a nosedive early Monday morning, causing it to teeter onto its side. According to WOIO, construction work is being done in the area where the bus is tipped over. Pictures show the front of the bus stuck in...
MIAMISBURG, Ohio — A Pickle Festival is coming to Ohio this summer. The festival will be hosted at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. Here's the list of vendors that will be attending so far: Aime's Gourmet Pickles, Brad to Go. Chuy's, Dewey's, El Meson, Rolling Indulgence, 1776 Grill, McNasty's, Mr....
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One man is dead after police said an argument between brothers led to a shooting Saturday in east Columbus. According to Columbus Police, the shooting was reported at approximately 9:05 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ashburton Road. Police said the victim, 33-year-old Phillip Moore, was taken to Grant Medical […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio — The father of an elementary school student has pleaded no contest to multiple charges after his daughter took marijuana edibles to the school and shared them with classmates, causing all of them to fall ill. WCMH Channel 4 reports Scott Macre, 44, is scheduled to...
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The family of a missing Chillicothe woman whose remains were found this week believes they know what happened to their daughter. Lindsey Schobelock, 28, was reported missing on Feb. 24. On Tuesday, the Ross County Sheriff's Office identified her remains. She was found in an abandoned...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are on the scene of a shooting in west Toledo late Tuesday afternoon. Police said one woman has suffered a single gunshot wound that appears to be life threatening. The shooting happened in the...
UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A man accused of having marijuana edibles that five Upper Arlington elementary school students ingested late last month has pleaded no contest. Scott Macre, 44, pleaded no contest Tuesday to inducing panic, obstruction, and a misdemeanor drug possession charge in relation to the April 22 incident. Macre was initially charged […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An arrest has been made in a fatal June 2021 stabbing at an east Columbus gentlemen’s club. Columbus police announced Tuesday that Warren S. Tucker, 34, has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Clyde Woods Jr., 34. According to police, officers were called to the Columbus Confidential […]
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – A spot popular during the annual Memorial Tournament that closed earlier this year will reopen for five days in June. The Bogey Inn announced it will host five days of events during this year’s Memorial Tournament. Food trucks, full bars, and music will be provided at tented outdoor areas and open-air […]
PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Families in a central Ohio community are facing the possibility of their junior high school students being in hybrid learning next year, but not because of the COVID-19 pandemic. District leadership with the Pickerington Local School District said it’s because the number of students is growing exponentially, but the number of […]
One dead in Columbus shooting, crash. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3N7fKNB. Inflation halts new Goodwill Columbus construction. Former Ohio Attorney General weighs-in on student …. Columbus housing market finally cooling off. Hustle’s medical license revoked. Housing market showing signs of slowing. Free concert this summer called “Strings of Hope”. World’s...
Two Ohio State University students who died after overdosing at an off-campus residence have been identified.
Tiffany Iler, 21, and Jessica Lopez, 22, were the students who died, Columbus police said Monday.
...
A little bit of Philly is going a long way in Gahanna.
Philadelphia natives and central Ohioans are patronizing what’s being touted as “Philly style" at Marlow’s Cheesesteaks and The Water Ice Shoppe, 93 N. High St., at the former location of Arepazo restaurant.
...
