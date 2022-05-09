Angi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Angi Inc. (ANGI) on Monday reported a first-quarter loss of $33.4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 6 cents per share.

The provider of a digital marketplace for home services posted revenue of $436.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $435.4 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $3.59. A year ago, they were trading at $13.58.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGI