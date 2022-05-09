RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Monday reported earnings of $11 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were $1.19 per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RICK