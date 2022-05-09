ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

RCI Hospitality: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HOUSTON (AP) _ RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) on Monday reported earnings of $11 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were $1.19 per share.

The adult nightclub chain posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RICK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RICK

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Brookfield Asset Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $1.36 billion. On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had profit of 81 cents. The asset management company posted revenue of $21.88 billion in the period. Brookfield Asset Management shares have decreased 22% since...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Milestone Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MONTREAL (AP) _ Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) on Thursday reported a loss of $14 million in its first quarter. The Montreal-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Privia Health: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.5 million in its first quarter. The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 12 cents per share.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Magic Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) _ Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $9.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share. The business process integration software company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rci#Snapshot#Ap#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
The Associated Press

Acacia Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Acacia Research Corp. (ACTG) on Thursday reported a loss of $73.3 million in its first quarter. The New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.61 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share. The technology patent licensor posted revenue...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

Carrols Restaurant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) _ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) on Thursday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Syracuse, New York-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share. The...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

VTv Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) _ VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $7 million in its first quarter. On a per-share basis, the High Point, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents. The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $2 million in the period.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

888K+
Followers
435K+
Post
403M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy