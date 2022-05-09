ISG: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Information Services Group Inc. (III) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $4.9 million.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The market advisory service company posted revenue of $72.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, ISG said it expects revenue in the range of $73 million to $75 million.

