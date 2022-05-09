Willis Lease: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. (AP) _ Willis Lease Finance Corp. (WLFC) on Monday reported a loss of $21.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Coconut Creek, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $3.70.

The jet engine lessor posted revenue of $68.8 million in the period.

