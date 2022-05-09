ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blacklist - Episode 9.22 - Conclusion, Pt.2 - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article05/27/2022 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and Cooper...

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

The Offer - Episode 1.05 - Kiss The Ring - Press Release

Episode 105: Kiss The Ring (Available to stream: Thursday, May 12) Ruddy and Bettye combat logistical nightmares with principal photography quickly approaching. As the Mob continues to ingrain itself in the making of the film, tensions rise between Colombo and notorious hot head Crazy Joe Gallo.
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
tvinsider.com

‘The Fosters’ Star Teri Polo Joins ‘NCIS’ in Recurring Role

Teri Polo, best known for playing Stef Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters, is joining the long-running CBS drama series NCIS in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole. According to Deadline, Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, the ex-wife of NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole). A former FBI...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Abigail Hawk Posts ‘Blessedly Deleted Scene’ as Season 12 Finale Airs

The 12th season of the hit police procedural Blue Bloods is officially in the books, with the 13th season already on the way. As the series has been on the air for more than a decade, fans have come to know the characters well. Though there are plenty of jokes between characters, the fictional law enforcement officers of Blue Bloods are serious more often than not, as they regularly find themselves in life-threatening situations.
TVLine

Teri Polo Joins NCIS as [Spoiler]'s Ex

Click here to read the full article. A current NCIS series regular is having a branch added to their family tree. Teri Polo (The Fosters, Good Trouble) is joining the CBS procedural as the estranged wife of Gary Cole’s Alden Parker, TVLine has confirmed. Per Deadline, Polo’s character, Vivian Kolchak, is a former FBI agent who left the FBI after her divorce to take a Defense Department job as a paranormal investigator. The actress’ recurring role kicks off in NCIS‘ Season 19 finale on May 23 and will continue into Season 20. Polo was most recently seen in Fox’s short-lived The Big Leap. NCIS is...
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Episode 1.02 - Children of the Comet - Press Release

While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. They try to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comet’s icy surface is somehow stopping them. As the away team try to unlock the relic’s secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering.
tvinsider.com

‘S.W.A.T.’: Are You Getting Too Frustrated With Chris & Street? (POLL)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for S.W.A.T. Season 5 Episode 20 “Quandary.”]. Will Chris Alonso (Lina Esco) and Jim Street (Alex Russell) ever get together on S.W.A.T.? The latest episode may have put them firmly on top of a list of most frustrating will they/won’t they TV couples of recent years, given how much they talk about the obstacles in their way yet zero progress has yet to be made.
spoilertv.com

Performers Of The Month - April 2022 Results

Below you will find the Top 3 finishers for each side listed out in placement order. All of these graphics will be available on my Twitter account as well as the official SpoilerTV Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are happy for you to share them, but please share them from one of these official sources to ensure you are sharing the best quality version of these graphics. For the highest quality, please click on the slides to enlarge them.
spoilertv.com

911: Lone Star - Episode...

Captain Strand and the 126 come together when one of their own is trapped after a building explosion. Meanwhile, Owen reflects on his 9/11 experience, T.K. and Carlos come to a decision and Tommy and Julius decide on their future in the all-new "A Bright and Cloudless Morning" season finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, May 16 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-318) (TV-14 L, V)
spoilertv.com

Untitled Mind-Bending Project - Ordered to Series by peacock

The NBCU streamer has ordered the untitled project, which comes from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and Caviar, the company behind Netflix’s Cheer and Riz Ahmed film Sound of Metal. There’s few details about the series, although Peacock calls it a “mind-bending project” that “mixes fact and...
ComicBook

Ozark Showrunner Confirms That Character Is "Totally, Absolutely" Dead After Finale

Over the course of four seasons, Ozark fans have seen the Byrde family descend deeper and darker into a web of lies, corruption, and murder, all of which came to a head with the series finale in recent weeks. As is the nature of any series finale, the reveal of the narrative's conclusion came with some controversy in regards to how the whole ending was handled, especially in regards to how one specific character's demise was explored. While their death was heavily implied, the nature of fandom means it's hard to accept such a death as a certainty, though showrunner Chris Mundy confirmed they didn't survive the finale, even though the decision to kill the character was divided in the writers' room.
spoilertv.com

Bridgerton - Season 3 - Hannah Dodd To Play Francesca Bridgerton

We will likely see more of Francesca on Bridgerton next season, and she will look a little different. Hannah Dodd (Anatomy of a Scandal) is set to play the the elusive Bridgerton sibling in Season 3 of Netflix and Shondaland’s Regency-era period drama series based on Julia Quinn’s romance novels. She is joining the hugely popular series in a recasting, taking over the role from Ruby Stokes who left and is the lead of another Netflix series, the upcoming Lockwood & Co., an adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s books.
