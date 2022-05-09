Heron Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Heron Therapeutics Inc. (HRTX) on Monday reported a loss of $63.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $23.5 million in the period.

