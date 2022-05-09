Invacare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) _ Invacare Corp. (IVC) on Monday reported a loss of $24.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Elyria, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents.

The wheelchair, crutches and motorized scooter company posted revenue of $201 million in the period.

