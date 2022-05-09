Peraso: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Peraso, Inc. (PRSO) on Monday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $3.4 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Peraso said it expects revenue in the range of $3.9 million to $4.1 million.

