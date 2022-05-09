ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BWX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $59 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 69 cents per share.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $530.7 million in the period.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.25 per share.

BWX shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year.

