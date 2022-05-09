Nelnet: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Nelnet Inc. (NNI) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $186.6 million.

The Lincoln, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $4.91 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.99 per share.

The education services company posted revenue of $529.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $481.6 million.

