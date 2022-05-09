ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOVIES: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Open Discussion + Poll

By DarkUFO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe film is now available in some countries and more shortly. Let us know what you thought in...

ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Star Elizabeth Olsen Says She Needs a Break Before a Scarlet Witch Movie

Elizabeth Olsen has been one of the busiest Marvel actors in all of Phase 4. Immediately after wrapping up her work on WandaVision, she hit the set for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where she serves as a lead alongside Benedict Cumberbatch's Master of the Mystic Arts. That's why if an eventual Scarlet Witch film does happen to enter development, Olsen says she'll need at least a little break to catch up.
MOVIES
StyleCaster

What Happens to Wanda? Here’s the Ending of ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Explained & What It Means For Scarlet Witch

Click here to read the full article. Warning: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness spoilers: If you’ve watched the MCU’s newest movie, you may have one question on your mind: Is Wanda dead after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the second movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Doctor Strange franchise after 2016’s Doctor Strange. The film—which is the 29th movie in the MCU overall—stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr. Stephen Strange, a neurosurgeon (also known as Doctor Strange) who, after a career-ending car crash, discovers magic and becomes a Master of the...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

That surprise A-list cameo in Doctor Strange 2 explained

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness brought with it twists, turns, surprises, and revelations that are going to affect the MCU for years to come. Naturally, some of those huge shocks are massive cameos – and there's one in particular that's bound to bring the house down. Now,...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Doctor Strange’ Star Benedict Wong on a Wong Spinoff Film: ‘Let’s Wait and See What Marvel Does’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not seen “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” in theaters now.  When Benedict Wong was introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2016’s “Doctor Strange” as Wong, the titular superhero’s sidekick and fellow sorcerer, the British actor quickly became a fan favorite. Since, Wong has appeared in “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” the animated series “What If…?” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” But with sequel “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” Wong steps into the spotlight as...
MOVIES
NME

Elizabeth Olsen addresses Wanda’s future in the MCU after ‘Doctor Strange’

Elizabeth Olsen has discussed her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. In the film, Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch appears to sacrifice herself to destroy the Darkhold throughout the multiverse, burying herself in the ruins of Mount Wundagore with the evil text.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Doctor Strange Free Online

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch Chiwetel Ejiofor Rachel McAdams Benedict Wong Mads Mikkelsen. After his career is destroyed, a brilliant but arrogant surgeon gets a new lease on life when a sorcerer takes him under her wing and trains him to defend the world against evil. Is Doctor Strange on Netflix. Unfortunately,...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Doctor Strange Star Benedict Cumberbatch "Would Love to Have Seen" Iron Strange Deleted Scene

What if... Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) swapped superhero suits? Somewhere in the infinite Marvel Multiverse, there's a version of Avengers: Infinity War where Stephen Strange wears the Iron Man armor — transforming the sorcerer into Iron Strange to protect himself from the piercing magic of the Black Order's Ebony Maw (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor). Infinity War co-writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed the first on-set image of the amalgamation on ComicBook, showing Cumberbatch encased in Iron Man's Mark L armor and Downey's Tony Stark wearing Strange's sentient Cloak of Levitation.
MOVIES
EW.com

Why that unexpected Doctor Strange cameo was a full-circle moment for [SPOILER] and the MCU

Warning: This article contains spoilers about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. If you watched the first Super Bowl tease for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, then you had a good idea that Patrick Stewart's Professor Charles Xavier was probably making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the Sam Raimi-directed film (though it may not be his last appearance in the franchise). But when Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is finally brought before the Illuminati of Earth-838, Xavier isn't the only fan-favorite character that shows up.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Benedict Cumberbatch says Doctor Strange 2 ending was "very much up in the air" during filming

Doctor Strange 2 star Benedict Cumberbatch has revealed that the MCU sequel's ending wasn't set in stone when they started filming. Following on from the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the superhero flick –officially titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – has got a lot going on, from alternate realities to a whole bunch of cameos, which gives it a fast-paced, somewhat chaotic energy. On paper, it centers on Cumberbatch's titular sorcerer as he tries to protect teenager America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) from those wanting to steal her dimension-hopping powers.
MOVIES
Collider

Justice for Pizza Poppa: ‘Doctor Strange 2’s Working Class Hero Reveals the Real Villain of the MCU

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.Ever since Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) first became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s been nothing but a menace. In his MCU introduction in 2016’s Doctor Strange, we saw the incredible narrative arc of Dr. Strange going from a cocky, know-it-all neurosurgeon to a cocky wizard who pretends to know it all, who breaks the laws of nature after being warned of the danger. In Avengers: Infinity War, Strange states that the only way to save the universe is by letting half of everything die. With What If?…, he literally lets the entire world implode because of his selfish choices, and in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his inability to craft a spell while a teenager talks to him causes Peter Parker to have to abandon his life and love.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Performers Of The Month - April 2022 Results

Below you will find the Top 3 finishers for each side listed out in placement order. All of these graphics will be available on my Twitter account as well as the official SpoilerTV Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are happy for you to share them, but please share them from one of these official sources to ensure you are sharing the best quality version of these graphics. For the highest quality, please click on the slides to enlarge them.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Untitled Mind-Bending Project - Ordered to Series by peacock

The NBCU streamer has ordered the untitled project, which comes from executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg and Caviar, the company behind Netflix’s Cheer and Riz Ahmed film Sound of Metal. There’s few details about the series, although Peacock calls it a “mind-bending project” that “mixes fact and...
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

Five Ways ‘Dr. Strange 2’ Changes Marvel Forever

The following post contains SPOILERS for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. See the movie first, then read it. C’mon, this thing is directed by Sam Raimi! What else do you need to know?. There have been 28 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, and some...
