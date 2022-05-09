MOVIES: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - Open Discussion + Poll

Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.Ever since Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) first became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s been nothing but a menace. In his MCU introduction in 2016’s Doctor Strange, we saw the incredible narrative arc of Dr. Strange going from a cocky, know-it-all neurosurgeon to a cocky wizard who pretends to know it all, who breaks the laws of nature after being warned of the danger. In Avengers: Infinity War, Strange states that the only way to save the universe is by letting half of everything die. With What If?…, he literally lets the entire world implode because of his selfish choices, and in Spider-Man: No Way Home, his inability to craft a spell while a teenager talks to him causes Peter Parker to have to abandon his life and love.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO