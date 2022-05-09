ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CrossAmerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) _ CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 13 cents per share.

The wholesale fuels distributor posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period.

CrossAmerica shares have climbed nearly 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $19.75, a decrease of 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CAPL

