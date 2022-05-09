Three HBCU players invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

Three HBCU players accepted invites to the NBA G League Elite Camp that will be held in Chicago on May 16-17. A total of 44 draft prospects will attend and some will be selected to compete in the NBA Draft Combine.

Sharp-shooting Howard guard Kyle Foster, Texas Southern’s elite rim protector Brison Gresham and Florida A&M lethal scorer M. J. Randolph will display their talents before brass from all 32 NBA teams.

KYLE FOSTER (HOWARD)

Foster is a 6-5 combo guard out of Howard University who was the nation’s most accurate 3-point shooter this seeason.

He canned 105 of his 229 3s on the season to lead all Div. I shooters with a 45.85 percentage. His 105 treys in 29 games came out to 3.62 3s per contest, fifth best in the nation.

Foster averaged 15.8 points per game, second in the MEAC, four rebounds, and one assist in his graduate season with the Bison to earn first team all-MEAC honors. Foster shot 45% overall from the field.

He showed a lot of improvement in his deep range over his five-year career at Howard. As a freshman in 2017, Foster was shooting around 32% from deep and became a much more consistent and high-volume shooter and scorer under Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney.

BRISON GRESHAM (TEXAS SOUTHERN)

Brison Gresham is a 6-9, 240-pound power forward who finished his career at Texas Southern after playing three years at Houston.

For the Tigers this season, Gresham averaged 7.2 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game while finishing second in the SWAC in blocked shots. He averaged 2.3 blocks per game to finish behind Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinney. He showed his stuff late in the postseason finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in the SWAC Tournament championship victory over Alcorn State.

In a First Four NCAA playoff game, Gresham had six points, 13 rebounds and six blocks in a victory over Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He was the top scorer for the Tigers as they fell to eventual national champion Kansas in the second round.

He posted a career-high 18 points against UTRGV in December. He blocked a career-high 71 shots on the season. This ranked fifth in single-season Texas Southern basketball history. His rim protection abilities could easily translate to the NBA G League level.

MJ RANDOLPH (FLORIDA A&M)

MJ Randolph spent all four seasons as a FAMU Rattler. The Florida native averaged 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and three assists as a senior in 2021. Randolph started every game for the Rattlers as a senior and shot .465 from the field, fourth best in the SWAC. He was honored as a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball.

Randolph impacted the Florida A&M Rattlers in all aspects of the game this past season as he led the SWAC in points per game with 18.8 ppg, while ranking fourth in field goal percentage, fourth in assists per game, fourth in steals per game, second in defensive rebounds per game and fourth in rebounds per game. Randolph scored 30-plus points three times and 20-plus points 14 times while earning SWAC weekly honors five times this season.

The post Three HBCU players invited to NBA G League Elite Camp appeared first on HBCU Gameday .