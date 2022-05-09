ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Three HBCU players invited to NBA G League Elite Camp

By Symone Stanley
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixT6P_0fYG3FBx00

Three HBCU players accepted invites to the NBA G League Elite Camp that will be held in Chicago on May 16-17. A total of 44 draft prospects will attend and some will be selected to compete in the NBA Draft Combine.

Sharp-shooting Howard guard Kyle Foster, Texas Southern’s elite rim protector Brison Gresham and Florida A&M lethal scorer M. J. Randolph will display their talents before brass from all 32 NBA teams.

KYLE FOSTER (HOWARD)

Foster is a 6-5 combo guard out of Howard University who was the nation’s most accurate 3-point shooter this seeason.

He canned 105 of his 229 3s on the season to lead all Div. I shooters with a 45.85 percentage. His 105 treys in 29 games came out to 3.62 3s per contest, fifth best in the nation.

Foster averaged 15.8 points per game, second in the MEAC, four rebounds, and one assist in his graduate season with the Bison to earn first team all-MEAC honors. Foster shot 45% overall from the field.

He showed a lot of improvement in his deep range over his five-year career at Howard. As a freshman in 2017, Foster was shooting around 32% from deep and became a much more consistent and high-volume shooter and scorer under Howard head coach Kenny Blakeney.

BRISON GRESHAM (TEXAS SOUTHERN)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cucbe_0fYG3FBx00

Brison Gresham is a 6-9, 240-pound power forward who finished his career at Texas Southern after playing three years at Houston.

For the Tigers this season, Gresham averaged 7.2 points per game and 6.9 rebounds per game while finishing second in the SWAC in blocked shots. He averaged 2.3 blocks per game to finish behind Jackson State’s Jayveous McKinney. He showed his stuff late in the postseason finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and five blocks in the SWAC Tournament championship victory over Alcorn State.

In a First Four NCAA playoff game, Gresham had six points, 13 rebounds and six blocks in a victory over Texas A&M Corpus Christi. He was the top scorer for the Tigers as they fell to eventual national champion Kansas in the second round.

He posted a career-high 18 points against UTRGV in December. He blocked a career-high 71 shots on the season. This ranked fifth in single-season Texas Southern basketball history. His rim protection abilities could easily translate to the NBA G League level.

MJ RANDOLPH (FLORIDA A&M)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPOoh_0fYG3FBx00

MJ Randolph spent all four seasons as a FAMU Rattler. The Florida native averaged 18.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and three assists as a senior in 2021. Randolph started every game for the Rattlers as a senior and shot .465 from the field, fourth best in the SWAC. He was honored as a finalist for the Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball.

Randolph impacted the Florida A&M Rattlers in all aspects of the game this past season as he led the SWAC in points per game with 18.8 ppg, while ranking fourth in field goal percentage, fourth in assists per game, fourth in steals per game, second in defensive rebounds per game and fourth in rebounds per game. Randolph scored 30-plus points three times and 20-plus points 14 times while earning SWAC weekly honors five times this season.

The post Three HBCU players invited to NBA G League Elite Camp appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
Hoops Rumors

Former NBA player Adreian Payne dies at age 31

Adreian Payne, who played for three teams during his four-year NBA career, has died at age 31, according to Andrew Hammond of The Detroit Free Press. After four years at Michigan State, Payne was selected by the Hawks with the 15th pick in the 2014 draft. He only played three games for Atlanta before being traded to Minnesota, where he spent the next two-and-a-half seasons. His final NBA appearance came as a two-way player with the Magic during the first part of the 2017-18 season.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Basketball
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Basketball
Houston, TX
Sports
Chicago, IL
College Basketball
People

Former Oklahoma U. Football Player Starting New Career Is Killed the Night Before Moving Into Apartment

After a gridiron career that took him from the University of Oklahoma to the ranks of professional football, Du'Vonta Lampkin was ready for a new start. But on the cusp of partnering with his cousin to learn the ropes of the real estate business, the 25-year-old was discovered dead from a single gunshot in the rented Dallas apartment where he was staying the night before moving into his new home.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Arch Manning Names 2 Major Schools He Wants To Visit

Texas, Georgia, and Alabama are believed to be the most likely landing spots for Arch Manning. While the heavily recruited quarterback said he's considering those three programs, he added two other schools he'd like to see. In an interview with On3's Sam Spiegelman, Manning said he's planning to visit Florida...
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Henson
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Notre Dame Snub

Despite a six-game win streak to end the 2022 regular season, Notre Dame lacrosse has not qualified for the postseason. It's the first time the Fighting Irish have missed the mark since 2005. The Notre Dame men's lacrosse team's slow start to the season proved to be its downfall. The...
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
The Spun

Look: New Commitment Prediction Made For Arch Manning

In the latest turn in the high-profile recruiting of Arch Manning, one school has quickly separated itself in the eyes of On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. According to college football recruiting analyst Gerry Hamilton, the Texas Longhorns are the most likely to land the five-star QB, as it stands now.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba G League#Florida A M University#Howard University#College Basketball#Howard Guard#Texas Southern#Howard Rrb#Div#Bison#Tigers
The Spun

Breaking: Former Michigan State Basketball Star Dead At 31

Former Michigan State men's basketball star Adreian Payne has died at the age of 31, according to multiple reports on Monday morning. Payne, a Dayton, Ohio native, starred at Michigan State from 2010-14. He was a two-time All-Big Ten performer. Payne was perhaps best known for his friendship with Lacey Holsworth, a young girl who died from cancer.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football Analyst Names Alabama's Biggest "Worry"

Given how superb their recruiting and on-field results have been for the past generation, Alabama football seldom has any weaknesses in a given year. But one college football analyst believes there's one positional unit that might be a worry. In a recent feature for 247Sports, college football analyst Brad Crawford...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Draymond honors late friend, former teammate Payne in Game 4

Draymond Green honored his friend and former teammate on one of the biggest stages in the NBA. Ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals, the Warriors star forward was seen warming up sporting kicks with the words “Long live 5” and "RIP AP" to pay tribute to the late Adreian Payne, his teammate at Michigan State who was shot and killed in Florida early Monday morning.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AL.com

Another Alabama high school quarterback changes schools

John Wallace Holladay, who quarterbacked St. Paul’s to the Class 5A playoffs a year ago, has transferred to Orange Beach High School for his senior year. Holladay confirmed the news to AL.com on Tuesday. “I’m excited to be a part of something special,” Holladay told AL.com. “Officially a Mako.”...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
876K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy