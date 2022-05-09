ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts owner to auction guitar to help mental health push

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spent years putting together his expansive guitar collection.

On Monday, he announced one of his prized possessions — the Fender Mustang electric guitar used by the late Kurt Cobain — will be auctioned off to help support the team's Kicking The Stigma mental health awareness campaign.

Bidding will take place May 20-22 at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City's Times Square and a portion of the proceeds will go to Irsay's initiative.

During the announcement, Irsay, and his daughter, Kalen Jackson, said Cobain's family supported the move and would put other items from Cobain on the auction block during that weekend.

But Irsay, who owns dozens of musical instruments including a drum set from The Beatles and the original manuscript of Jack Kerouac's “On The Road” has no intention of losing Cobain's guitar with an opening bid of $2 million.

Cobain used the guitar in Nirvana's iconic “Smells Like Teen Spirit” music video.

The Irsays have committed $16 million to the team's mental health initiative and Irsay said he has been speaking with director Peter Berg about filming a new public service announcement. Berg directed Hollywood hits such as “Friday Night Lights," “Lone Survivor” and “Patriots Day.”

Cobain died in April 1994 from what was ruled to be a suicide.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

What's the greatest guitar album of the 60s?

Attention all guitarists! Total Guitar needs your votes to decide the greatest guitar albums of all time. In the coming days, we’ll be focusing on every decade from the 70s through to the 2010s. But first, we go way back in time to the 60s. There are countless classics...
ROCK MUSIC
American Songwriter

Matt Sorum Talks “Double-Talkin’ Jive,” and Life, Before and After, The Cult, Guns N’ Roses, and Velvet Revolver

Sitting on the couch with his parents and brothers, eating popcorn while watching The Ed Sullivan Show on a Sunday night was a regular occurrence in the Sorum household. Though, this particular episode in 1964, featuring The Beatles transformed Matt Sorum. In awe of Ringo Starr’s swagger behind the kit, the young Sorum knew he wanted to be a drummer right then and there at the age of 5.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Health
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
Indianapolis, IN
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Jim Irsay
Person
Jack Kerouac
Person
Peter Berg
TODAY.com

Keith Urban performs ‘Love Can Build a Bridge’ in tribute to Naomi Judd

Keith Urban honored the late Naomi Judd during a recent concert in Manchester, England. On Tuesday, May 3, Urban shared a short video clip on Instagram capturing a touching moment during his show at the O2 Apollo earlier that day. During his concert, the 54-year-old country star performed an acoustic rendition of The Judds’ 1990 hit “Love Can Build a Bridge,” just days after the group’s matriarch died on April 30 at age 76.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Former Danzig + D Generation Bassist Howie Pyro Has Died at 61

Howie Pyro, the bassist who co-founded glammy New York punk act D Generation and played in Danzig, died on Wednesday (May 4) at 61, Rolling Stone said. The magazine reported that D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin confirmed that Pyro, whose real name was Howard Kusten, died from COVID-19-related pneumonia. Pyro had been in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a liver transplant after battling liver disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Mental Health#American Football#Ap#Fender Mustang#Nirvana#Irsays
Decider.com

‘Randy Travis: More Life’ Is A Testament To Country Singer’s Talent And Ongoing Health Struggles

So many musicians have died over the past decade it seems like a culling, the impact of each loss amplified through the echo chamber of social media, their causes of death as varied as their backgrounds and ages. Far less spoken about are the debilitating medical conditions that have cut musicians down when they still had more to give, such as country singer Randy Travis, who suffered a catastrophic stroke in 2013 at the age of 54 from which he has yet to fully recover.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mickey Gilley Was a Consummate Musician Who Sparked 1980s ‘Urban Cowboy’ Craze (Appreciation)

Click here to read the full article. Looking back on the life of Mickey Gilley, who died May 7 in Branson, Mo., at the age of 86, one must consider the musician and the country music era that he helped to define. The singer-pianist was a versatile stylist, an outstanding instrumentalist and one of country music’s most prolific hitmakers. He notched his first No. 1 country single, a version of George Morgan’s “Room Full of Roses,” in 1974 on Playboy Records. Another six Gilley chart-toppers followed on the label, and 10 more singles reached the pinnacle of the country chart during...
BRANSON, MO
loudersound.com

Smashing Pumpkins announce '90s alt. rock dream tour with Jane's Addiction

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a huge US arena tour for autumn/winter. The 32-date Spirits On Fire tour will launch in Dallas, Texas on October 2, and run through to November 19, with Billy Corgan's band headlining the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. The Pumpkins will be joined on...
DALLAS, TX
Pitchfork

Parquet Courts Perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” on Kimmel

Parquet Courts stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” from their latest LP Sympathy for Life. Jimmy Kimmel was on medical leave after contracting COVID-19; comedian Mike Birbiglia filled in as guest host. Check it out below. The band debuted its song “Watching...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Guitar Songwriting Tips and Techniques

Written by Shawn Leonhardt for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. If you are looking to try your hand at songwriting, the guitar is a great instrument to start with. It allows you to play guitar chords and their progressions, which happen to be the backbone of most popular songs. In this article, we will go over some basic tips and techniques to help you write great songs on the guitar.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Black Dahlia Murder singer Trevor Strnad dies aged 41

Trevor Strnad, the lead vocalist and co-founder of the US black-metal band the Black Dahlia Murder, has died aged 41. His bandmates confirmed his death on social media. No cause was given, but contact information for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline was shared alongside the announcement. “It is with deep...
MUSIC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
143K+
Followers
104K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy