Iowa State

Evening Edition | Monday, May 9, 2022

By Megan Schilling
Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this evening edition, get caught up on the latest planting season updates, Crop Progress Report data, and tech solutions for grazing cattle. “We’re wet still and behind schedule with planting by a few weeks,” says Iowa farmer and XtremeAg team member Kelly Garrett. “But, we’re not sweating...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Waiting for the million dollar rain

MATT MILES - MCGEHEE, ARKANSAS. Matt Miles is a fourth-generation farmer in southeast Arkansas who grows corn, soybeans, rice, and cotton. My dad used to say “that was a million dollar rain.” We literally got one on Thursday. Here in the Delta with only 6 inches of topsoil,...
MCGEHEE, AR
Agriculture Online

Grain prices close higher | Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Grain prices were higher today in another low-volume day of trade ahead of the USDA May Supply/Demand reports. The weather today looks wetter in the updated models, especially for the northern Corn Belt. The weather forecast and inflation buying lifted the prices on the CBOT and Minneapolis wheat market with Minneapolis wheat rallying to new contract highs.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Just 22% of the U.S. corn crop is in the ground, USDA reports

The USDA released its sixth Crop Progress report Monday afternoon. These reports run weekly through the end of November and look at the progress and condition of various crops on a national and state-by-state scale. CORN. As of Sunday, the report pegged corn planted at 22%, compared with 50% for...
AGRICULTURE
104.5 KDAT

Why is it so Humid in Iowa? There's Not Even Any Corn Yet!

It seems like every summer there's a point where Iowans take a step outside and say "Whoa! Why is it so freaking humid?" Considering we skipped spring and went right into summer this year, it feels like we didn't even get a warning day for the impending humidity. We just got schmacked right in the mouth with it. I took one step outside yesterday and was immediately moist, and that's a consistent thing during summers in the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Cold snapped: Prolonged warmth finally returns for planting in the Corn Belt

The weather continued to be a headwind for corn planting across the U.S. Corn Belt in the first full week of May 2022, week-ending May 7. According to data from WeatherTrends360, this was the eighth coldest and third wettest first week of May in more than 30 years for the Corn Belt as a whole. Cold and wet weather provided few opportunities for planting activities.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

How to make 25k per acre without a tractor

Tell me the history of your farm. How'd you get it started?. Yeah, so we started... I think it's my sixth season farming. So started in early 2017 and basically, I don't have any farming background to speak of. Just started learning some stuff and I was working a corporate job and we bought some land in the country. Bought about nine acres and decided I want to start growing some vegetables or start a little garden. I bought 25 chickens and I built a little chicken tractor, a little covered house that I could move around in the backyard, and it would keep them safe. And I raised them until they were big enough to harvest. We harvested those chickens, and I gave some to friends and family and people just told me that it was the best chicken they ever had and you could really taste the difference because they're eating a lot of grasses and bugs and living the natural life.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat drops as U.S. crop condition improves

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures lost ground on Tuesday with improved ratings of the U.S. winter crop weighing on prices, while soybeans fell as farmers in the Midwest made planting progress. Corn futures were largely unchanged. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean contract...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Corn up for 2nd session as U.S. weather raises global supply concerns

SINGAPORE, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures gained more ground on Wednesday, as adverse weather conditions in key production areas delayed U.S. planting and raised concerns over tightening global supplies. Wheat prices rose nearly 1%, while soybeans ticked higher. The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 17-18 cents, corn down 7-10 cents, wheat up 10-15 cents

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Concerns about global supply shortfalls support wheat. Most-active contract hit its highest since April 19 during the overnight trading session. * Benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat hit resistance at the high end of its 20-day Bollinger range overnight. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 9 cents at $11.17-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 14 cents at $11.84-1/2 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 16-3/4 cents higher at $12.25-1/2 a bushel. CORN - Down 7 to 10 cents per bushel * Corn futures falling on forecasts for warm and dry weather across much of the U.S. Midwest this week, which should allow farmers to make their biggest gains in corn planting progress of the season. * The most-active corn futures contract hit its lowest since April 13 overnight but market ended the session well above that low after Brazil's AgRural cut its forecast for the country's corn harvest to 112.3 million tonnes from 117.3 million. * Consolidation trade for benchmark CBOT July corn noted around its 30-day moving average. * CBOT July corn was last 7-3/4 cents lower at $7.77 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 17 to 18 cents per bushel * Concerns about slowing demand from China and a forecast for good planting weather pushed soybeans to a five-week low overnight. * Benchmark CBOT July soybeans fell below the low end of their 20-day Bollinger range for the first time since April 4 overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 17 cents at $16.05 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybeans ease on expected planting progress

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Monday to five-week lows as warmer U.S. weather expedited planting progress, deflating fears of added soybean acres and further cuts to corn plantings, traders said. Wheat remained underpinned by dry conditions in the U.S. and French growing belts, reinforcing global...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat rises on crop concerns; MGEX hits contract high

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures strengthened on Wednesday amid concerns about poor global weather threatening crops, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract jumped 20-1/4 cents to close at $11.13 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat rose 25-1/2 cents to $12.00-1/2 a bushel. MGEX July spring wheat surged 42-1/2 cents to end at $12.56 a bushel and set a contract high. * Traders are waiting for the monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue a global crop report on Thursday, which will include the first official U.S. supply and demand estimates for the new crop year, 2022/23. * Analysts predict the USDA will peg 2022/23 U.S. wheat carryout at 659 million bushels and 2021/22 carryout at 686 million, according to a Reuters survey. * Analysts said they remain worried about hot and dry conditions damaging wheat in the western U.S. Plains, despite recent beneficial rains. * Euronext wheat futures approached contract highs, supported by adverse crop weather in exporting countries like France and fresh import demand including a reported purchase by Algeria. * FranceAgriMer lowered its forecast for French soft wheat exports outside the European Union. (Reporting by Tom Polansek Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans lower as planting progresses

CHICAGO, May 9 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures fell to five-week lows on Monday as warmer weather quickens spring planting progress across much of the U.S. Midwest. * CBOT July soybean futures dropped 36-3/4 cents at $15.85-1/2 a bushel, after falling to $15.78, its lowest since April 4. * CBOT July soyoil lost 1.16 cents to 79.74 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures fell $10.80 to $402.80 per ton. * U.S. exporters readied 503,414 tonnes of soybeans for shipment during the week ended May 5, the USDA said, down 16.75% from the previous week but in line with a Reuters poll of analysts. * China's soybean imports during the first four months of the year inched lower, customs data showed, while meat imports fell 36% versus 2021. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Will Dunham)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat near even as traders eye global production issues

CHICAGO, May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures traded close to even on Tuesday, as traders weighed recent beneficial rains across the U.S. Great Plains against global supply worries in key production nations, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract was unchanged at $10.92-3/4 a bushel, while September wheat added 1 cent to $10.96-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. July hard red winter wheat added 10-3/4 cents to $11.75 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat firmed 6-3/4 cents to $12.13-1/2 a bushel. * After Monday's market close, the USDA noted improved U.S. winter wheat conditions due to recent rains, up 2 points to 29% good to excellent in the agency's previous week assessment, beating analysts' expectations. * India exported a record 1.4 million tonnes of wheat in April, up from 242,857 tonnes in the same month last year, trade sources said, filling a hole left by Black Sea supplies hit hard by the war in Ukraine. The world's second-biggest wheat producer exported a record 7 million tonnes of the grain in fiscal year 2021-22, which ended in March. * Iran needs to import at least 7 million tonnes of wheat in the coming year, the chairman of Iran's Grain Union said, marking a second year of high imports as drought continues to affect domestic production. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs drop to January lows on U.S. demand worries

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - CME Group lean hog futures on Wednesday fell to their lowest prices since January amid concerns about demand for U.S. pork, analysts said. Inflation and a decline in U.S. pork exports to China, the world's top pork consumer, are hurting demand, analysts said. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in the 12 months through April, according to the Labor Department.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soy, wheat rise on supply concerns before U.S. crop report

CHICAGO, May 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade grain and soybean futures rose on Wednesday, as traders uneasy about global supplies adjusted positions a day before the release of U.S. crop data. Strength in outside markets like crude oil helped set a positive tone for agricultural commodities, analysts said.
AGRICULTURE

