S.C. man arrested after woman found fatally shot in rental cabin in Tennessee

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was taken into custody after a woman was found dead in a rental cabin over the weekend.

In a statement, Sevier County Sheriff Ron Seals said someone called 911 on Saturday, May 7, at approximately 1 p.m. to report a woman had been shot at a cabin on Caney Creek Road. When deputies arrived, they reportedly found the woman deceased from a gunshot wound.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said Julian Popoca was staying in the cabin with the victim, whose identity has not been released yet. Popoca was arrested and booked into the Sevier County Jail for second-degree murder. Sevier County Jail records show he is being held on $1 million bond.

Sheriff Seals said in his statement both Popoca and the victim are from South Carolina.