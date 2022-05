The status of 15-time major winner Tiger Woods for the upcoming PGA Championship at Southern Hills has been the biggest storyline in golf ever since his highly anticipated return to the Masters back in April. Woods, who has won the tournament four times in his career, scouted the Southern Hills course and played an 18-hole practice round at the site in late-April, actions that indicated that his participation would be likely. With the PGA Championship set to tee off on May 19, Southern Hills Country Club released the field for the major, as reported by the PGA Tour’s Twitter account.

