Lottie Jane McConahay Austin, 87, of Wapello, passed away on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center. Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Wapello Cemetery. Rev. Darryl Erickson will officiate. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at the Wapello United Methodist Church. Memorials have been established for the Wapello Fire Department and the Wapello United Methodist Church in Lottie’s name. Sympathy messages can be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Wapello are caring for Lottie’s arrangements.

