Forecast: Record breaking temperatures possible this week

By Matt Beckwith, KOMU 8 Meteorologist
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures warmed to the 90s on Monday and this hot stretch of weather is going to continue through much of the week putting record high temperatures and record warmest low temperatures in jeopardy. TUESDAY’S FORECAST. Morning temperatures will start in the lower 70s with mostly clear skies. Highs...

