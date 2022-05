Scammers are posting fake job listings and taking money from unsuspecting applicants eager to make a quick buck, the Federal Trade Commission has been warning recently. Though these types of phony opportunities aren't new, bad actors have become more creative and deceptive over time. They are even taking advantage of the changing nature of work. As more Americans become comfortable with working from their living rooms and search for remote jobs, scammers are pitching more opportunities to earn quick cash from home.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO