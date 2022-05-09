Nelly, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen + more headline live music; STEM activities & esports tournament also part of race weekend

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – A LOT OF TALK AFTER THE LOGANO-BYRON THING IS KIDS SEE THAT AND THEY KIND OF LEARN HOW TO RACE. AS A YOUNG DRIVER, DO YOU KNOW HOW FAR YOU’RE WILLING TO GO OR WHEN YOU SEE THINGS LIKE THAT DOES IT INFLUENCE HOW YOU REACT TO THINGS IN THE FUTURE? “I would say that a lot of people probably, you have your mindset about how you race kind of made up. It’s a personal thing and I think, for me, it is definitely predicated on how I’ve been raced by that person, or how I’ve been raced by people around me. Think about the Clash Last Chance race I was in, turned into I took the lead, got spun out and all kinds of stuff. I just kind of got ping-pong balled there and so in that race my aggression level was turned up really high. I started laying the bumper to people because I felt like I had been wronged in that race multiple times, and so then I got more aggressive and kind of matched that level. Obviously, in the Joey and William thing I think Joey feels that he got put in the wall beforehand and that changed how he would race, and William probably sees it another way. Every incident is pretty personal, I would say, but I don’t think I let other people’s racing influence how I would race.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO