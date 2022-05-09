ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Nelly, Old Dominion, Cole Swindell, Jimmie Allen + more headline live music; STEM activities & esports tournament also part of race weekend

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 80,000-plus fans projected to attend the upcoming Enjoy Illinois 300 Presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race and related festivities will be entertained at every turn throughout race weekend. Live performances will begin at the Ballpark Village Fan Fest presented by Enterprise on Thursday, June 2, and will continue at...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Big summer event at Sharon Speedway, featuring NASCAR stars

One of the most anticipated events in the history of Sharon Speedway is coming to the Hartford, Ohio oval on Saturday, July 23. The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) will close out its sophomore season at the speedway. Tony Stewart is the defending SRX Champion. It was recently announced that NASCAR...
HARTFORD, OH
Speedway Digest

Kris Wright - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Wright on making his return to Kansas Speedway: “I am super excited to have Big Dog Energy back on the No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado this week. The paint scheme looks amazing. “Kansas Speedway is one of my favorite tracks – super fast and wide-open, where drafting will be a huge component. We had a lot of potential at the Darlington Raceway, and we are taking the same Chevrolet. So, everyone is positive this weekend. Hoping for a top-ten finish.”
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Speedway Digest

Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series to Race on Historical North Wilkesboro Speedway

Officials with the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series are pleased to announce another historical moment for the tour. After a highly successful co-sanction of the Bristol Dirt Nationals in March & April, the tour is pleased to announce it will race on the dirt on Friday October 7 and Saturday October 8 at the famed North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.
NORTH WILKESBORO, NC
Speedway Digest

Renegade™ Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing

Renegade™, a revolutionary insurance agency platform that empowers top agents and agency owners to break free from old insurance and establish their own independent practices, has partnered with Stewart-Haas Racing, the championship-winning NASCAR team. Renegade will make its debut on the No. 10 Ford Mustang of NASCAR Cup Series...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Swindell
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Nelly
Person
Keyon Harrold
Speedway Digest

FRM Darlington Race Recap: Front Row Motorsports Has Great Weekend in Darlington. McDowell and Smith Finish 7th. Gilliland Finishes 15th

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) travelled south for the weekend to the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for NASCAR Truck and Cup Series action. On a weekend that featured Zane Smith continue his top-10 streak and Michael McDowell pick up his fourth top-10 of 2022, and Todd Gilliland scored a top-15 on Sunday- his best Cup Series finish to date.
DARLINGTON, SC
Speedway Digest

Lawless Alan - Heart of America 200 Race Advance

Alan on making his debut at Kansas Speedway: “Another first time track for us, but that’s one of the challenges of being a rookie, so you have to embrace it. Our AUTOParkit Niece Motorsports Silverado should be pretty good at Kansas this weekend. The intermediate package seems to be really fast – we had a lot of speed at Las Vegas – we had a lot of speed last week at Darlington and it’s exciting to go back to that same style track. Our overall performance has been good so far, I just have to figure out how to stay out of other people’s messes. Once I get that part figured out I think we’re capable of getting the No. 45 up front. I wouldn’t count us out.”
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Race Track#Midway
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Kansas Advance

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – A LOT OF TALK AFTER THE LOGANO-BYRON THING IS KIDS SEE THAT AND THEY KIND OF LEARN HOW TO RACE. AS A YOUNG DRIVER, DO YOU KNOW HOW FAR YOU’RE WILLING TO GO OR WHEN YOU SEE THINGS LIKE THAT DOES IT INFLUENCE HOW YOU REACT TO THINGS IN THE FUTURE? “I would say that a lot of people probably, you have your mindset about how you race kind of made up. It’s a personal thing and I think, for me, it is definitely predicated on how I’ve been raced by that person, or how I’ve been raced by people around me. Think about the Clash Last Chance race I was in, turned into I took the lead, got spun out and all kinds of stuff. I just kind of got ping-pong balled there and so in that race my aggression level was turned up really high. I started laying the bumper to people because I felt like I had been wronged in that race multiple times, and so then I got more aggressive and kind of matched that level. Obviously, in the Joey and William thing I think Joey feels that he got put in the wall beforehand and that changed how he would race, and William probably sees it another way. Every incident is pretty personal, I would say, but I don’t think I let other people’s racing influence how I would race.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

DoorDash Named Title Sponsor Of NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race At Sonoma Raceway

DoorDash, the local commerce platform, has been named title sponsor of the June 11th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Sonoma Raceway. The DoorDash 250 will serve as the 12th race on the Truck Series schedule and host the return of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series to Northern California for the first time since 1998. This event will be part of a tripleheader weekend that includes the Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race and General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series West event. This will mark the first time DoorDash has sponsored a NASCAR premier series race since entering the sport in 2020.
SONOMA, CA
Speedway Digest

Marc Goossens to join Speedhouse for full-time NWES campaign

Speedhouse announced today that perennial title contender Marc Goossens joined the team to drive the #14 Ford Mustang in EuroNASCAR PRO in the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season. With one win and 17 career podiums in EuroNASCAR’s top division, Goossens will once again start among the favorites in the chase to the European NASCAR championship ring.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Speedway Digest

Two-Car Effort Headlined by Reigning Nitro RX Champion Travis Pastrana Signals Bold Step Into Electrified Motorsport

Vermont SportsCar, America’s premier rally and rallycross constructor, announced today it will enter the Nitro Rallycross (Nitro RX) Championship’s new all-electric Group E division. The Milton, Vermont company, best known for their work managing the factory Subaru Motorsports USA rally and rallycross programs, will switch-on their own electrified motorsports program with driver and Nitro RX mastermind Travis Pastrana alongside the fast young talent Conner Martell. The duo will be behind the wheel of two all new, fully electric, ‘FC1-X’ rallycross cars.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Burton Finishes 14th at Darlington

On Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway, rookie Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team were able to make significant mid-race gains at one of the toughest tracks in motorsports. After starting 25th, Burton and the No. 21 Mustang were mired in 30th place at the end of the...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

General Formulations and Live Fast Motorsports Team Up at Kansas

General Formulations (GF), a worldwide manufacturer of pressure-sensitive materials, and Live Fast Motorsports (LFM) announce today their partnership for the NASCAR Cup Series race, AdventHealth 400, at Kansas Speedway. The race will take place Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 3 PM EST. GF is a family-owned, global manufacturer of pressure-sensitive...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
441K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy