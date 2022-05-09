ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Iowa's News Now dives deep into Cedar Rapids' flood plan

By Meteorologist Sara Flynn
cbs2iowa.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Sara Flynn investigates Cedar Rapids' current flood plan. She finds...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Why is it so Humid in Iowa? There’s Not Even Any Corn Yet!

It seems like every summer there's a point where Iowans take a step outside and say "Whoa! Why is it so freaking humid?" Considering we skipped spring and went right into summer this year, it feels like we didn't even get a warning day for the impending humidity. We just got schmacked right in the mouth with it. I took one step outside yesterday and was immediately moist, and that's a consistent thing during summers in the Hawkeye State.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Recent weather ideal for Iowa mushroom hunters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has had plentiful rain and now the heat has arrived. Experts say that’s ideal formorel mushrooms. Ken Rosales is an avid mushroom hunter. He told KCCI he collected too many to count in the Des Moines metro. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

Severe Storms Possible for Waterloo, Cedar Rapids Monday Evening

It's no secret the weather has been a bit strange this year in Iowa. Considering it was 70 degrees at one point in March, it's been relatively cold in the 40s and 50s along with dreary, gray days, and we've had a huge jump into the 80s this week, it'd be tough to say the news of the incoming storm is a surprise, at all.
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Cedar Rapids, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Government
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Heat and humidity continue in the metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Heat, Humidity and storm chances linger through Friday. Strong storms are possible in Central Iowa in the evening on Thursday. More comfortable weather is expected next week. Forecast:. Wednesday night: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low...
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#News Now
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
KISS 106

One of the most desirable cities to move to right now is in Iowa

One website considers this city in Iowa to be one of the most Underappreciated American Cities and a place you should consider moving to!. It's not often that I completely agree with a list on the internet BUT this is one of those times I think the list nailed it, according to thrillist.com the think Des Moines, Iowa is one of their most Underappreciated American Cities You Should Totally Move To. The premise of this list is that everyone is moving to places like Portland, Oregon, or Austin, Texas, and those are great places, but there is more out there. Des Moines is a town I have spent a ton of time in (due to the fact that my little brother played college football at Drake University in Des Moines), and I agree that it is awesome, and I would totally move there.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two Iowa Men Find 180 Pounds of Morel Mushrooms [PHOTO]

It's the biggest harvest you've ever seen. Holy morel mushroom. On Mother's Day, my dad and I were discussing how the warmer temperatures in the forecast would probably lead to good morel mushroom hunting this week. Turns out we were already late. The hunt of the century had happened the day before.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
97X

These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Iowa

It seems like everything has a list these days, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Court decision gives beloved Des Moines restaurant temporary protection

DES MOINES, Iowa — Noah's Ark restaurant in Des Moines can stay open for now. KCCI told you about the legal trouble the restaurant is tied up in last week. The Iowa Capital Dispatch is reporting the members of the Lacona family that manage the restaurant won temporary protection from being evicted on Friday.
DES MOINES, IA
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Iowa

Every direction in Iowa leads to a new body of water to discover, and it is home to some of the country’s largest, longest, deepest, and most picturesque lakes. The Hawkeye State has a long history that traces back to the 1600s and includes many of the man-made and natural sources of water that lie throughout the state. The lakes in Iowa sit between rolling hills and deep valleys, surrounded by lush forests and beautiful woodlands, and bordered by sandy beaches and marshy wetlands.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa State Patrol cracks down on speeders from the sky

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa State Patrol says traffic fatalities are up 22% so far this year and they say speed is usually a factor. That's why this spring, ISP is cracking down on excessive speeders. "When we see what we call those 'egregious speeds' they really turn our...
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Three Iowa high school students shot at prom afterparty

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) —Iowa police are investigating a shooting at a crowded after-prom party that left three high school students injured. Officers responded to the 400 block of Foster Drive in Des Moines just after midnight on Sunday. When they got to the home in the Linden Heights neighborhood, they found a 17-year-old woman […]
DES MOINES, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa to Host Three of the ‘Biggest Fireworks Shows in the World’

Both fireworks and live music lovers will delight in an event happening in Iowa this summer. Over a five-day period at the end of July and in early August, Pyrotechnics Guild International (PGI) will be holding its annual convention in central Iowa. Not only does that mean three fireworks displays that are 90-minutes each, but also three nights of live music.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy