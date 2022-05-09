ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierz, MN

Pierz students enjoy many new experiences on a musical trip to Texas

By By Sheila Bergren Staff Writer
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 2 days ago

Earlier this year, a group of students from Healy High School in Pierz who are involved in band and choir, traveled to San Antonio, Texas. All in all, there were 93 students and 14 adults. who made the trip, said Band Director Joel Pohland.

While the majority of the group flew to Texas, two parents, Dave and Kari Mitchell, drove to San Antonio, with all of the instruments neatly packed in a trailer.

For many students, it was the first time they were on an airplane. To keep the ticket costs down for the students, the group purchased tickets that included a connection elsewhere. On the way to Texas they had a layover in Phoenix, Arizona. Once they had landed in Dallas, Texas, they drove to San Antonio, Pohland said.

When it was time to return to Minnesota, Pohland said they drove back to Dallas to catch a flight to Austin, Texas, and from there, another flight back home to Minnesota.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UXrXg_0fYFtAOI00

“The travel days might have not been the favorite, but it got us there and it got us home,” Pohland said.

The fact that no one had any issues with lost or stolen luggage was great, too.

“Everything was on time. Our luggage showed up,” Pohland said.

One of the goals for the trip was to give the students the opportunity to gain experience.

“Not only did they get to fly, they also got the experience of being at the airport, going through gates, getting food. There were a lot of new experiences, which is something we aim to do,” Pohland said.

Looking back, Pohland said that the morning the group was set to fly out of Minneapolis, they were not prepared for all of their luggage to be checked in. However, they all learned quickly as was evident when they flew back.

“On the way home, we were pros at it. The people at the Dallas airport said it was the fastest they’ve ever gotten 100 people through check-in,” Pohland said.

While taking 93 students on a cross-country trip may seem scary, especially when considering someone could accidentally get lost, that was never an issue said Pohland and Choir Director Iris Kolodji. Since all of the students had cellphones, Kolodji said a communications lab had been set up ahead of time through the Remind app, which is through the school. It also enabled the chaperones and others to communicate with one another.

“We were in constant communication with all of them and they’re all really good kids, so I don’t think the fear of losing anyone was ever in the forefront because we trusted them all. They were also very good at checking in,” Kolodji said.

Lynn Skiba, a band member and a senior at Healy High, said she had a lot of fun on the trip. Her younger sister, Isabel, was also able to tag along.

Senior Ethan Thesing said there wasn’t a part of the trip he didn’t enjoy. However, his favorite part was visiting the Alamo.

“A lot of that’s because I love history and thought it would be really cool to visit. It’s been on my bucket list for several years now to actually see the spot where David Crockett died, so I got to cross that of my bucket list,” he said.

Another fun adventure the students went on was to visit a local beach. While the temperatures were around 60 Fahrenheit, Kolodji said that for Minnesotans coming from the cold, it’s almost like summer.

“We were the only ones on the beach and then Texans walked by and they were all like, ‘Y’all are crazy,’” Kolodji said.

During their trip, the band and the choir performed in the auditorium at the amusement park, Six Flags. They got to line dance, as well.

“It was a lot of fun,” Skiba said.

The group had the opportunity to watch a rope performer, who showed a variety of tricks. Kolodji was also called to participate in an act while they were demonstrating how to use a whip, Pohland said.

Skiba said she liked visiting the Spanish market, where a variety of vendors showcasing their handmade and authentic products, such as cowboy hats, ponchos, boots and other souvenirs. They were also able to learn more about their culture, cuisine and more.

“I had never planned on going to Texas. I didn’t know what to expect, but it was a really great experience. I did a lot of cultural things, too, that I didn’t realize are so much different than what we do, like the foods they eat, or the way they dance or the songs they play. It was really neat,” Skiba said.

Thesing said it was a great way to get away, to just relax, be with friends and get some vitamin D from the sun.

Connor Kruse said he enjoyed driving around and visiting different museums. He hopes to return to Texas someday with his family or a group of friends to see even more of the state.

During the Texas trip some of the students won some large, stuffed peppers (like stuffed animals). Too big to bring on the flight back, they were thankful to the Mitchells for bringing them back, they said.

