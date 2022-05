(Riverdale, IA) Hourly workers at Davenport Works in Riverdale say contract negotiations were moving too slowly – so they will vote Thursday on whether to authorize a strike. Union members hope to speed up the talks and show they are essential to the company that makes aluminum sheets and plates for aerospace, automotive, and industrial applications. Eighteen hundred people work at the Riverdale plant but the strike would affect more than three thousand, including those at three other locations in Tennessee, Indiana, and New York. Union members will start casting their ballots locally at the Isle of Capri in Bettendorf.

