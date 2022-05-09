Invacare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Nuwellis NUWE reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Nuwellis beat estimated earnings by 8.7%, reporting an EPS of $-0.42 versus an estimate of $-0.46. Revenue was up $8.00 thousand from the same period last...
AppLovin APP reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AppLovin missed estimated earnings by 287.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.08. Revenue was up $21.54 million from the same period last...
Yellow YELL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Yellow missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was up $62.00 million from the same period last...
Although Dow Jones futures traded sharply lower this morning on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
GoHealth GOCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.12 versus an estimate of $-0.09. Revenue was up $66.41 million from the same period last...
HOUSTON (AP) _ Geospace Technologies Corp. (GEOS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.5 million in its fiscal second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. The maker of seismic instruments and equipment posted revenue of $24.7 million in the period.
AgroFresh Solutions AGFS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AgroFresh Solutions beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was up $897.00 thousand from the same...
Dare Bioscience DARE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dare Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 28.57%, reporting an EPS of $-0.1 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period...
Performance Food Group PFGC reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Performance Food Group reported in-line EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51. Revenue was up $5.88 billion from the same period last year.
Smart Sand SND reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Smart Sand beat estimated earnings by 39.13%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.23. Revenue was up $14.15 million from the same...
Amtech Systems ASYS reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Amtech Systems beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.14 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $8.79 million from the same...
FUJIFILM Holdings FUJIY reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 02:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. FUJIFILM Holdings beat estimated earnings by 90.16%, reporting an EPS of $1.16 versus an estimate of $0.61. Revenue was down $118.00 million from the same...
Innoviz Technologies INVZ reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Innoviz Technologies missed estimated earnings by 27.78%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.18. Revenue was up $1.05 million from the same...
PolyPid PYPD reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. PolyPid beat estimated earnings by 1.56%, reporting an EPS of $-0.63 versus an estimate of $-0.64. Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.
Pixelworks PXLW reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Pixelworks beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $7.36 million from the same period last...
Sharps Compliance SMED reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sharps Compliance missed estimated earnings by 125.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $0.04. Revenue was down $9.95 million from the same...
Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-05-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Matinas BioPharma Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.02. Matinas BioPharma Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
Exela Technologies XELA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-05-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Exela Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.10. Exela Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
